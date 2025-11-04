Security Forces Destroy Maoist Weapons Factory In Chhattisgarh Forest

Security forces have destroyed a weapons manufacturing facility of Maoists located in dense forest in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, and seized 17 firearms along with a huge cache of equipment used in production, a police official said on Tuesday.

A team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) on Monday recovered 17 weapons, including a Barrel Grenade Rocket Launcher, six Barrel Grenade Launchers (BGLs), six 12-bore rifles, three single-shot rifles, and one country-made pistol after busting the makeshift factory in the Gomguda forest area.

The seizure includes two 12-bore rifle barrels, 2 single-shot rifle barrels, one large hand-drill machine, 17 bench vises, three BGL barrels, two BGL body covers, electric wire, iron pipes, and other materials used in manufacturing firearms.

"The objective of operations by security forces is not only to dismantle Maoist infrastructure but to establish lasting peace and development in the region. Those who wish to give up arms and return to society will be assured of a dignified life under the government's rehabilitation policy," said Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan.

The action comes amid a string of surrenders by Maoists in Chhattisgarh in response to widespread operations launched by security forces to eliminate the Maoist menace by March 31, 2026.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)