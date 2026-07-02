Before Fiance Ketan's Murder, A 'Push Off Cliff' Rehearsal By Siya, Lover

Siya Goyal and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary, the two accused of killing her fiance, Ketan Agarwal, allegedly rehearsed the murder on a Pune hill, the police have found. The Pune police have confirmed that the two accused practiced how to push Ketan off a cliff on a hill in Pune's Lulla Nagar.

Ketan Agarwal, 26, was allegedly pushed to death from a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune by Siya (20) and Chetan (22). The two accused are under police custody until July 3 as the investigation continues.

The rehearsal spot is a short distance from Siya's home 'Leela Kunj' in the Market Yard area of Pune. The police earlier took Siya to her house and recovered the clothes allegedly worn by her on June 18, the day of the incident. Following this, the investigators took Siya to a hilltop location used for practice.

According to the police, the plot to kill Ketan was hatched in the Lulla Nagar, in Sector-37 of Pune.

"The investigation has revealed that Siya and Chetan had rehearsed at an open space near a club in Lulla Nagar how to push Ketan off the cliff at Lohagad Fort. Today, Siya was taken to the spot, where she identified the place where they had allegedly carried out the rehearsal," a Pune Rural police official told the news agency PTI.

The police on Sunday recreated the crime scene with Siya, during which a dummy was pushed off the cliff in her presence.

Three days later, on Wednesday, a similar crime scene recreation was done with Chetan, where the police took the co-accused to the fort and reconstructed the sequence of events, a Pune Rural police official said.

The police plan to conduct a lie detector (polygraph) test on the two main accused. The police have moved the court, seeking permission to conduct the test to further investigate the Ketan Agarwal murder case. Investigators plan to record and cross-reference the suspects' statements based on the test findings. The procedure is expected to provide critical clarity in the ongoing murder investigation.

Siya, Chetan Googled Ways To Kill Ketan

The investigation had earlier found that Siya and Chetan googled ways to kill Ketan. According to the police, Siya and Chetan went to the fort alone before committing the crime to "rehearse" the murder. The two had also prepared and practiced their answers in case they were caught by the police.

The two had also planned to disguise themselves during the murder to avoid suspicion.

A Scooter Ride To Lohagad Fort

Chetan rode a scooter to Lohagad Fort to evade electronic records at toll plazas and to avoid being caught on CCTV, the sources said. He returned to Pune on the same scooter to dodge the police.The vehicle has now been seized.

To cover his face, Chetan wore a hoodie during a hike at the fort. But the same hoodie, worn at 33 degrees Celsius, gave him away to the police.

The two had allegedly finalised the murder plan weeks in advance, reportedly by the end of May.