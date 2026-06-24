US-Iran War Peace Deal Live News: Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called the USA "very naive" for believing Iran will abandon its nuclear programme. Ben-Gvir hinted that Tel Aviv "may act alone" against Tehran.

"The Americans are very naive if they think the Iranians will abandon their nuclear program and cancel it, and give up their dreams of destroying Israel," Ben-Gvir said in an interview with Israel's Channel 7.

"It is Israel's responsibility to confront this Iranian threat and act against it alone," he added.

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