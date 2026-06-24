US-Iran War Peace Deal Live News: Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called the USA "very naive" for believing Iran will abandon its nuclear programme. Ben-Gvir hinted that Tel Aviv "may act alone" against Tehran.
"The Americans are very naive if they think the Iranians will abandon their nuclear program and cancel it, and give up their dreams of destroying Israel," Ben-Gvir said in an interview with Israel's Channel 7.
"It is Israel's responsibility to confront this Iranian threat and act against it alone," he added.
Here are the US-Iran War Peace Deal Live Updates:
Record 19 Million Barrels Of Oil Flowed Out Of Hormuz: Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that 19 millions barrels of oil flowed out of the Hormuz Strait on Monday, which was an all time record.
"Oil prices are tumbling down, and the world is a much safer place," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Only 24% Of Americans Think War With Iran Was Worth It: Polls
Just one in four Americans believes President Donald Trump's war with Iran was worth its costs and a majority worry that a truce with Tehran is unlikely to last, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found.
Only 23% of Americans — including just half of Republicans — think the US is now in a stronger position with Iran compared with its position before the war, the poll found. Some 35% of respondents think it is in a weaker position. The rest said they were not sure or that the US position was about the same as before.
US Senate Votes To Halt Iran War In Rebuke To Trump
The US Senate backed legislation on Tuesday directing President Donald Trump to halt US military action against Iran, the latest rebuke of the Republican president from an increasingly restive Congress.
The Senate voted 50-48 in favor of the war powers resolution, which passed the House of Representatives early this month, reflecting growing concern even among some of Trump's Republicans about the unpopular conflict that began on February 28.