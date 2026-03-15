School Assembly News Headlines (March 15): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines Today (March 15): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here's your quick bulletin for the school assembly - the top stories making headlines on March 12, 2026.

Top National Headlines (March 15)

Bypolls To 8 Assembly Seats On April 9 And 23, Counting On May 4: Poll Body

'Protect Territory To Protect Identity': Sarbananda Sonowal At NDTV Assam Power Play

When Will Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Puducherry Vote? See Full Schedule

All About Model Code Of Conduct And Its Rules For 2026 Assembly Elections

Puducherry Goes To Polls On April 9, Votes To Be Counted On May 4

Why Bengal Is Voting In 2 Phases Instead Of 8 Like Last Time

Tamil Nadu Election Dates Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Votes On April 23, Counting On May 4

Kerala Goes To Polls On April 9, Results Out On May 4

"Assam Is No 1 In Implementation Of New Criminal Laws": State Top Cop Harmeet Singh

What Election Commission Said On Mamata Banerjee's DA Move Before Polls

Top World Headlines (March 15)

Why Kharg Island, Iran's "Crown Jewel", Is Key In Middle East War

"Totally Obliterated": Trump Says US Bombed Iran's "Crown Jewel" Kharg Island

Blasts In Dubai, Attack On US Embassy In Baghdad As Iran Steps Up Strikes

11 Indians Stage Fake Robbery To Get America's 'U Visa', Arrested

Game Of Drones: Ukraine's Sting Answer For US' Shahed Problem

"Watch What Happens": Trump's New Threat To Iran's "Deranged Scumbags"

2 Weeks On And With "No Easy" Exit, A Look At Trump's Options In Iran War

US Shifts Anti-Missile System To Middle East. South Korea Isn't Happy

War In The Making: How Trump's Actions Pushed Sensitive Iran Ties To Edge

Iran's Kharg Island Attack Triggers Panic In China: Why It Matters To Beijing

Top Sports Headlines (March 15)

Yash Dayal Marries Content Creator Shweta Pundir In Private Ceremony - See Pics

BCCI Naman Awards 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Cricket West Indies Confirm Safe Return Of T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

Ex-Pak Captain Sarfaraz Retires, Report Makes Explosive Revelation On Future

3rd ODI LIVE: Taskin, Nahid Dent Pak's Start In Chase Of 291 vs Bangladesh

Top Education Headlines (March 15)