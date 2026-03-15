School Assembly News Headlines (March 15): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines Today (March 15): Take a look at the top stories making headlines today.
School Assembly News Headlines Today (March 15): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here's your quick bulletin for the school assembly - the top stories making headlines on March 12, 2026.
Top National Headlines (March 15)
- Bypolls To 8 Assembly Seats On April 9 And 23, Counting On May 4: Poll Body
- 'Protect Territory To Protect Identity': Sarbananda Sonowal At NDTV Assam Power Play
- When Will Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Puducherry Vote? See Full Schedule
- All About Model Code Of Conduct And Its Rules For 2026 Assembly Elections
- Puducherry Goes To Polls On April 9, Votes To Be Counted On May 4
- Why Bengal Is Voting In 2 Phases Instead Of 8 Like Last Time
- Tamil Nadu Election Dates Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Votes On April 23, Counting On May 4
- Kerala Goes To Polls On April 9, Results Out On May 4
- "Assam Is No 1 In Implementation Of New Criminal Laws": State Top Cop Harmeet Singh
- What Election Commission Said On Mamata Banerjee's DA Move Before Polls
Top World Headlines (March 15)
- Why Kharg Island, Iran's "Crown Jewel", Is Key In Middle East War
- "Totally Obliterated": Trump Says US Bombed Iran's "Crown Jewel" Kharg Island
- Blasts In Dubai, Attack On US Embassy In Baghdad As Iran Steps Up Strikes
- 11 Indians Stage Fake Robbery To Get America's 'U Visa', Arrested
- Game Of Drones: Ukraine's Sting Answer For US' Shahed Problem
- "Watch What Happens": Trump's New Threat To Iran's "Deranged Scumbags"
- 2 Weeks On And With "No Easy" Exit, A Look At Trump's Options In Iran War
- US Shifts Anti-Missile System To Middle East. South Korea Isn't Happy
- War In The Making: How Trump's Actions Pushed Sensitive Iran Ties To Edge
- Iran's Kharg Island Attack Triggers Panic In China: Why It Matters To Beijing
Top Sports Headlines (March 15)
- Yash Dayal Marries Content Creator Shweta Pundir In Private Ceremony - See Pics
- BCCI Naman Awards 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch
- Cricket West Indies Confirm Safe Return Of T20 World Cup 2026 Squad
- Ex-Pak Captain Sarfaraz Retires, Report Makes Explosive Revelation On Future
- 3rd ODI LIVE: Taskin, Nahid Dent Pak's Start In Chase Of 291 vs Bangladesh
Top Education Headlines (March 15)
- CBSE Cancels Class 12 Board Exams In Middle East Amid Iran-Israel-US War
- Best Jobs In India For Freshers In 2026: High-Growth Roles That Don't Require A Tech Degree
- CBSE Revaluation vs Verification: Which Option To Choose And What It Really Changes
- Ministry Of Education's Free "SATHEE" App Helps Students Prepare For JEE, NEET
- Indian Navy Agniveer, Sailor Recruitment Started For 2027 Batch, Here's How To Register