School Assembly News Headlines (April 28): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (April 28): Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.

Top National News (April 28)

"Both Legs In Congress": Ashok Gehlot Backs Sachin Pilot, Rejects BJP Charge

Sabarimala Effect: 7 Questions, 9 Judges To Decide Course For Women's Rights

Biryani, Watermelon, Then 4 Deaths: A Tragedy That Played Out Over 12 Hours

88 Tiger Deaths Unresolved Since 2020, Multiple Unexplained, Reveals RTI

Hyderabad Woman's Morning Run Shocker, Catches Man In Obscene Act

Screams, Cracked Windshield: Trinamool MP's Facebook Live Amid "Attack"

Woman Goes Into Labour On Train To Bengaluru, Passengers Help Deliver Baby

"Historic Decision": Ladakh Adds 5 New Districts To Boost Remote Governance

Jobless Surat Man Kills Dietitian Wife, Buries Her. A Note Gives Him Away

"Only They Can Give Answer": AAP MP Who Refused Raghav Chadha's BJP Switch

Top International News (April 28)

Opinion | A '45%' Problem: The Troubling Reason Trump Is Avoiding Another Strike On Iran

Vasu Shroff, Indian-Origin 'Dubai's Textile King', Dies At 85

Iran's 'Quadruple' Warning To Gulf Nations After Trump's Threats

'Partial, Lacks Credibility': Iranian Lawmaker's Big Allegation Against 'Mediator' Pakistan

Israeli Soldier Watched Her 19-Year-Old Boyfriend Die In Hezbollah Strike

Tired And Worried, Seafarers Have Been Stranded In Persian Gulf For Weeks

US-Israel-Iran Ceasefire Live Updates: Iran Offers To Open Strait Of Hormuz, Gives US Conditions

Iran Drops Lego-Style Clip Mocking Trump Over White House Dinner Shooting

How Trump's 2018 Iran Nuclear Deal Exit Is Creating Problems For Him In 2026

White House Press Dinner Shooting Linked To Iran War? What Trump Said

Top Sports News (April 28)

IPL 2026 LIVE: KL Rahul Flops, DC 3 Down Inside First 2 Overs; RCB Breathe Fire

LSG Urged To Not 'Burden' Pant, Pick This Overseas Star As New Captain

No Rohit Or Hardik: Buttler Picks All-Time IPL XI, Leaves Out Massive Names

Abhishek Sharma Fan Girl Responds To Backlash Over Grabbing SRH Star's Hand

"Couldn't Hit Water": SA Great's Cryptic Post After Pooran Fails Again For LSG

Top Education News (April 28)