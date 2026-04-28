School Assembly News Headlines (April 29): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (April 29)
School Assembly News Headlines (April 29): Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.
Top National News (April 29)
- Sabarimala-Linked Case Before Top Court Bench Impacts Other Religions Too
- Congress Breaches BJP's Founding Bastion In Ahmedabad's Khadia
- Independent Hindu Candidate Wins In Godhra Ward With 100% Muslim Voters
- This Air Defence System Was Op Sindoor Star. Now Another Is On Its Way
- Pro-Pakistan Poster Video Surfaces in J&K's Doda, Probe Launched
- No Plan To Hike Petrol, Diesel Prices Despite Iran War Disruptions: Centre
- Explained: Legal Options Before Arvind Kejriwal, Court After Standoff Over Recusal
- Indore Woman Accused Of Killing Husband During Honeymoon In Meghalaya Gets Bail
- In Ajit Pawar Crash, Rohit Pawar's 'Black Magic', 'Godman' Claims
- After Jyotiraditya Scindia's Onion Advice, Digvijaya Singh's 'Return AC Cars' Jibe
Top International News (April 29)
- UAE To Quit Oil Exporting Groups OPEC, OPEC+ Amid Iran War
- How A Sanctioned "Floating Gas Station" Helped Iran Transfer Oil
- What Goldman Sachs Predicts About Future Of Strait Of Hormuz
- Iran Ready To Reopen Hormuz On 3 Conditions, Trump Unlikely To Accept Them
- In Putin's Meet With Iran's Araghchi, Mention Of Mojtaba Khamenei's 'Message'
- Opinion | A '45%' Problem: The Troubling Reason Trump Is Avoiding Another Strike On Iran
- 89-Year-Old Gunman On The Run After Mass Shooting In Athens
- 3 Scenarios, 2 Deadlines, 1 Iran War: Donald Trump Faces Point Of No Return
- Who Is Salim Dola? Dawood Ibrahim's Aide Extradited To India In Drug Case
- Kash Patel Not On Cole Allen's Kill List Because He's Hindu? What Report Said
Top Sports News (April 29)
- IPL 2026 Live: 4, 6, 6, 4, 4 - Stoinis Takes PBKS To 222/4; Focus On Sooryavanshi
- IPL 2026 Live: Stoinis Storm Hits IPL 2026; PBKS Eye Huge Total After Prabhsimran's Fifty
- Archer Unhappy After No Slip Fielder Leads To 4, Sends Message To Parag
- Axar Patel Blamed For DC's Struggles In IPL 2026: "Hasn't Done Anything"
- Delhi Capitals Questioned Over Prithvi Shaw Snub Despite Repeated Setbacks
Top Education News (April 29)
- Mandhana Down To 5th, Deepti Rises To 4th In ICC's Latest Women's Rankings
- Telangana SSC Result 2026: Websites To Check Class 10 Marks Memo
- Chhattisgarh Board Results 2026 Tomorrow: Login Details Required
- Telangana SSC Results 2026 On April 29 At 2 PM: Check Steps To Download The Scorecard
- Union Minister Reviews NCERT Textbook Distribution For Ongoing Academic Year