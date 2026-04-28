School Assembly News Headlines (April 29): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (April 29): Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.

Top National News (April 29)

Sabarimala-Linked Case Before Top Court Bench Impacts Other Religions Too

Congress Breaches BJP's Founding Bastion In Ahmedabad's Khadia

Independent Hindu Candidate Wins In Godhra Ward With 100% Muslim Voters

This Air Defence System Was Op Sindoor Star. Now Another Is On Its Way

Pro-Pakistan Poster Video Surfaces in J&K's Doda, Probe Launched

No Plan To Hike Petrol, Diesel Prices Despite Iran War Disruptions: Centre

Explained: Legal Options Before Arvind Kejriwal, Court After Standoff Over Recusal

Indore Woman Accused Of Killing Husband During Honeymoon In Meghalaya Gets Bail

In Ajit Pawar Crash, Rohit Pawar's 'Black Magic', 'Godman' Claims

After Jyotiraditya Scindia's Onion Advice, Digvijaya Singh's 'Return AC Cars' Jibe

Top International News (April 29)

UAE To Quit Oil Exporting Groups OPEC, OPEC+ Amid Iran War

How A Sanctioned "Floating Gas Station" Helped Iran Transfer Oil

What Goldman Sachs Predicts About Future Of Strait Of Hormuz

Iran Ready To Reopen Hormuz On 3 Conditions, Trump Unlikely To Accept Them

In Putin's Meet With Iran's Araghchi, Mention Of Mojtaba Khamenei's 'Message'

Opinion | A '45%' Problem: The Troubling Reason Trump Is Avoiding Another Strike On Iran

89-Year-Old Gunman On The Run After Mass Shooting In Athens

3 Scenarios, 2 Deadlines, 1 Iran War: Donald Trump Faces Point Of No Return

Who Is Salim Dola? Dawood Ibrahim's Aide Extradited To India In Drug Case

Kash Patel Not On Cole Allen's Kill List Because He's Hindu? What Report Said

Top Sports News (April 29)

IPL 2026 Live: 4, 6, 6, 4, 4 - Stoinis Takes PBKS To 222/4; Focus On Sooryavanshi

IPL 2026 Live: Stoinis Storm Hits IPL 2026; PBKS Eye Huge Total After Prabhsimran's Fifty

Archer Unhappy After No Slip Fielder Leads To 4, Sends Message To Parag

Axar Patel Blamed For DC's Struggles In IPL 2026: "Hasn't Done Anything"

Delhi Capitals Questioned Over Prithvi Shaw Snub Despite Repeated Setbacks

Top Education News (April 29)