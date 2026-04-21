School Assembly News Headlines (April 22): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (April 22)
- Bengaluru woman ties up boyfriend and sets him ablaze during proposal incident
- Firecracker factory blast in Kerala's Thrissur kills 8 and injures many
- Major terror plot linked to ISI proxy uncovered in Delhi, arrests made
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School Assembly News Headlines (April 22): Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.
Top National News (April 22)
- Bengaluru Woman Ties Up Boyfriend To "Propose" To Him, Sets Him Ablaze
- Naga, Kukis Clash In Manipur's Senapati District After Civilians Ambushed
- Opinion | Iran's Game Of Thrones: Inside The 'Group' That Wants Ghalibaf Gone, And No Deal
- 8 Killed, Many Injured In Firecracker Factory Blast In Kerala's Thrissur
- Rs 300-Crore Alleged 'Chana Dal' Scam Hits Darjeeling Hills Ahead Of Bengal Polls
- Major Terror Plot Uncovered In Delhi, Men Working For ISI Proxy Arrested: Cops
- 'Women's Political Careers Start In Men's Rooms': Pappu Yadav Sparks Row
- Mallikarjun Kharge Calls PM Modi "A Terrorist", Then Clarifies
- Yusuf Pathan's In-Laws Beat Mumbai Family With Sticks, Baseball Bat, Arrested
- Opinion | Rahul-Stalin Aren't On The Same Stage. Are Congress-DMK On The Same Page?
Top International News (April 22)
- Mossad Operative Behind Op Roaring Lion Was Killed On Mission, Says Spy Chief
- Opinion | Iran's Game Of Thrones: Inside The 'Group' That Wants Ghalibaf Gone, And No Deal
- "International Waters Not Refuge": US' Tanker Action In Indo-Pacific
- 'Unprovoked Acts Of Terror': UAE Minister To NDTV On Iran's Drone Attacks
- Iran Tanker 'Silly City' Slips Past US Blockade Despite Warning: Report
- Indian Connection Of Israeli Soldier Who Died Fighting Hamas On October 7
- "Time Not My Adversary": Trump Slams Iran War Critics Ahead Of Peace Talks
- Trump May Travel To Pakistan For Deal With Iran: Report
- Who Speaks For Iran? Internal Rifts Cloud US Negotiations
- Iran's 'Pride And Prejudice'-Coded Message To Trump On Peace Talks
Top Education News (April 22)
- NBEMS Opens Foreign Medical Graduate Examination June 2026 Registration Window
- JEE Advanced 2026 Registration To Start On April 23 For Qualified Candidates
- Planning For NEET PG 2026? Registration Update And Eligibility Explained
- From Tuition To Rent: How Much Does It Cost To Study In Canada
- UP Board Results 2026 Soon, Confirms DigiLocker; Here's How To Check, Download
Top Sports News (April 22)
- IPL 2026 Live: Abhishek Slams Fifty For SRH As Rahul Makes Huge Blunder
- Mhatre Out, Ashwin Proposes CSK 'Loan' Move: "Opportunity To Make Money"
- Pandya "Got Dizzy" During GT vs MI IPL Match, Celebration Showed Desperation
- Ashwin Predicts Next Big Thing In Indian Cricket. Not Sooryavanshi, Mhatre
- "No Police Car Saying DSP": Bumrah Pokes Siraj After MI's Win Over GT