School Assembly News Headlines (April 22): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (April 22): Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.

Top National News (April 22)

Bengaluru Woman Ties Up Boyfriend To "Propose" To Him, Sets Him Ablaze

Naga, Kukis Clash In Manipur's Senapati District After Civilians Ambushed

Opinion | Iran's Game Of Thrones: Inside The 'Group' That Wants Ghalibaf Gone, And No Deal

8 Killed, Many Injured In Firecracker Factory Blast In Kerala's Thrissur

Rs 300-Crore Alleged 'Chana Dal' Scam Hits Darjeeling Hills Ahead Of Bengal Polls

Major Terror Plot Uncovered In Delhi, Men Working For ISI Proxy Arrested: Cops

'Women's Political Careers Start In Men's Rooms': Pappu Yadav Sparks Row

Mallikarjun Kharge Calls PM Modi "A Terrorist", Then Clarifies

Yusuf Pathan's In-Laws Beat Mumbai Family With Sticks, Baseball Bat, Arrested

Opinion | Rahul-Stalin Aren't On The Same Stage. Are Congress-DMK On The Same Page?

Top International News (April 22)

Mossad Operative Behind Op Roaring Lion Was Killed On Mission, Says Spy Chief

Opinion | Iran's Game Of Thrones: Inside The 'Group' That Wants Ghalibaf Gone, And No Deal

"International Waters Not Refuge": US' Tanker Action In Indo-Pacific

'Unprovoked Acts Of Terror': UAE Minister To NDTV On Iran's Drone Attacks

Iran Tanker 'Silly City' Slips Past US Blockade Despite Warning: Report

Indian Connection Of Israeli Soldier Who Died Fighting Hamas On October 7

"Time Not My Adversary": Trump Slams Iran War Critics Ahead Of Peace Talks

Trump May Travel To Pakistan For Deal With Iran: Report

Who Speaks For Iran? Internal Rifts Cloud US Negotiations

Iran's 'Pride And Prejudice'-Coded Message To Trump On Peace Talks

Top Education News (April 22)

NBEMS Opens Foreign Medical Graduate Examination June 2026 Registration Window

JEE Advanced 2026 Registration To Start On April 23 For Qualified Candidates

Planning For NEET PG 2026? Registration Update And Eligibility Explained

From Tuition To Rent: How Much Does It Cost To Study In Canada

UP Board Results 2026 Soon, Confirms DigiLocker; Here's How To Check, Download

Top Sports News (April 22)