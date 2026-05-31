School Assembly News Headlines (June 1): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (June 1): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.

Top National News (June 1)

India's Pink Economy Has Money. But Queerphobia Has A $30 Billion Cost

Munna Jhingada: Dawood Ibrahim's 'Right Hand' At Centre Of Planning Attacks In India

Top India, US Negotiators To Hold 4-Day Trade Talks In Delhi From Tomorrow

Centre Halves Petrol Export Tax, Cuts Diesel, Aviation Fuel Levy From June

"You Did Wrong": Mamata Banerjee Heard Scolding Hospital CEO, BJP Shares Video

Himanta Sarma To Expand Cabinet On June 5, 9 MLAs Likely To Be Inducted

A Quiet Lifestyle Shift In Urban India Is Powering A $12 Billion Market

UP Para-Athlete Shot Dead Days After Qualifying For Asian Games, Friend Arrested

Top International News (June 1)

Chinese Missile Likely Downed US F-15 Fighter Jet In Iran: Report

Video: Russian Forces Use Handheld "Yolka" System To Take Down Drone

After Vietnam, Indonesia To Buy India's Brahmos: What Makes It Special

Ukraine Is Using Soldiers That Don't Need Food Or Water To Kill Russians

How Iran's Hardliners Are Trying To Sabotage A Peace Deal With US

No Red Lines, No Deal: Trump's Iran Meet Ends Without "Final Determination"

"Never Seen Anything Like It": Satellite Pics Show China Is Building Launch Pads Near Nuclear Missile Silos

Top Sports News (June 1)

Sachin Tendulkar Suggests Massive Changes To IPL: "I Find That Imbalance"

RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026 Final: Virat Kohli Faces Major 'Final' Worry; Rs 20 Crore On The Line

Mumbai Indians Star Surpasses Ishan Kishan, Fetches Biggest Bid At Jharkhand T20 League Auction

"If He Bowls 3 Overs, RCB Are Gone": Kris Srikkanth Drops 'IPL 2026 Final' Bombshell

Who Wins IPL 2026 Title If RCB vs GT Is Washed Out? All Scenarios Explained

Top Education News (June 1)