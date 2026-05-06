School Assembly News Headlines (May 7): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (May 7): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.

Top National News (May 7)

Opinion | The Dam Breaks: Kerala Didn't Reject The Left, It Rejected What It Had Turned Into

Vijay Falling Short Of Numbers, 30 AIADMK MLAs Raring To 'Help'

DMK Negotiations And A Call To Vijay: Behind Congress-TVK Alliance

Scammer Poses As Rahul Gandhi's Assistant, Cheats Woman Of Rs 25 Lakh

Punjab Congress, BJP On Same Side, Take On Bhagwant Mann Over Blast Comment

Opinion | Mafia, Scams and Shifting Loyalties: How Mamata Banerjee Lost The Plot

Assam Cop Shot In Anti-Drug Raid Near Manipur Border, Airlifted To Guwahati

16 Killed After Bus, Fuel Tanker Collide In Indonesia

'Killed, Buried Wife And Daughter': Gujarat Man Dies By Suicide, Leaves Note

Opinion | The Vijay Paradox: How A 'Welfare State' Still Ended Up Dissatisfied

Top International News (May 7)

On Pak's Request, Trump Briefly Pauses Project Freedom, Blockade To Continue

'Op Sindoor Terrorists Got Military Funerals': Pak Leader Reveals

Iran To Use 'Dolphins' To Attack US Ships In Hormuz? What Team Trump Said

Pakistan Navy Helps Stranded Indian Ship In Arabian Sea After SOS Message

No Mail, No Passage: Iran Launches New System To Regulate Hormuz Shipping

US Unveiled Plan To Reopen Hormuz Hours Before Trump Shelved It

Companies Must "Reconceptualise Work" In AI Era: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Tarique Rahman's BNP Congratulates BJP On Bengal Win With A 'Teesta' Request

As Trump-Xi Summit Draws Near, China Steps Up Iran War Diplomacy

Iran War Anger May Have Triggered Trump Dinner Shooting Suspect: Report

Top Sports News (May 7)

IPL 2026 Live: PBKS Opt To Bowl, SRH's Rs 6 Crore Star Back In Playing XI

"No One Heard My Cry": Messi India Tour Organiser Plans Rs 100 Crore Lawsuit

World No. 1 Calls For 'Boycott' Just Ahead Of French Open. This Is The Reason

"Nobody Noticed": India's Thomas Cup Heroes Heartbroken By Lack Of Support

Shreyas Tipped To Surpass Dhoni As Greatest IPL Captain, Only If He Does This

Top Education News (May 7)