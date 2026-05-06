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School Assembly News Headlines (May 7): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (May 7): Stay updated and be ready to share your thoughts in the morning with these School Assembly News Headlines.

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School Assembly News Headlines (May 7): Top National, World, Business, Sports News
School Assembly News Headlines (May 7)

School Assembly News Headlines (May 7): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.

Top National News (May 7)

  • Opinion | The Dam Breaks: Kerala Didn't Reject The Left, It Rejected What It Had Turned Into
  • Vijay Falling Short Of Numbers, 30 AIADMK MLAs Raring To 'Help'
  • DMK Negotiations And A Call To Vijay: Behind Congress-TVK Alliance
  • Scammer Poses As Rahul Gandhi's Assistant, Cheats Woman Of Rs 25 Lakh
  • Punjab Congress, BJP On Same Side, Take On Bhagwant Mann Over Blast Comment
  • Opinion | Mafia, Scams and Shifting Loyalties: How Mamata Banerjee Lost The Plot
  • Assam Cop Shot In Anti-Drug Raid Near Manipur Border, Airlifted To Guwahati
  • 16 Killed After Bus, Fuel Tanker Collide In Indonesia
  • 'Killed, Buried Wife And Daughter': Gujarat Man Dies By Suicide, Leaves Note
  • Opinion | The Vijay Paradox: How A 'Welfare State' Still Ended Up Dissatisfied

Top International News (May 7)

  • On Pak's Request, Trump Briefly Pauses Project Freedom, Blockade To Continue
  • 'Op Sindoor Terrorists Got Military Funerals': Pak Leader Reveals
  • Iran To Use 'Dolphins' To Attack US Ships In Hormuz? What Team Trump Said
  • Pakistan Navy Helps Stranded Indian Ship In Arabian Sea After SOS Message
  • No Mail, No Passage: Iran Launches New System To Regulate Hormuz Shipping
  • US Unveiled Plan To Reopen Hormuz Hours Before Trump Shelved It
  • Companies Must "Reconceptualise Work" In AI Era: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
  • Tarique Rahman's BNP Congratulates BJP On Bengal Win With A 'Teesta' Request
  • As Trump-Xi Summit Draws Near, China Steps Up Iran War Diplomacy
  • Iran War Anger May Have Triggered Trump Dinner Shooting Suspect: Report

Top Sports News (May 7)

  • IPL 2026 Live: PBKS Opt To Bowl, SRH's Rs 6 Crore Star Back In Playing XI
  • "No One Heard My Cry": Messi India Tour Organiser Plans Rs 100 Crore Lawsuit
  • World No. 1 Calls For 'Boycott' Just Ahead Of French Open. This Is The Reason
  • "Nobody Noticed": India's Thomas Cup Heroes Heartbroken By Lack Of Support
  • Shreyas Tipped To Surpass Dhoni As Greatest IPL Captain, Only If He Does This

Top Education News (May 7)

  • Education Ministry Issues New SMC Guidelines to Boost Accountability and Community Role
  • JAC Class 12 Result 2026 Declared: Arts Stream Leads With Highest Pass Percentage
  • Mumbai University UG Registration 2026 Begins; Check Direct Link And Key Dates Here
  • Jharkhand JAC Class 12 Result 2026 Out: Download Link, Official Websites Here
  • Centre To Send Letters For PM SHRI Rollout In Bengal, Tamil Nadu
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