School Assembly News Headlines (May 6): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (May 6): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.

Top National News (May 6)

Cabinet Okays 2 New Semiconductor Units With Rs 3,936 Crore Investment

"There Was No Hate Speech In Assam": Himanta Sarma To NDTV After BJP Hat-Trick

"Dismiss Mamata Banerjee If She Doesn't Resign": Himanta Biswa Sarma To NDTV

Madhya Pradesh Dalit Family Beaten With Sticks Over Temple Donation Refusal

Infiltration, Fencing, CAA: What May Change In Bengal With BJP In Power

Vijay Thanks PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi For Their Wishes On Tamil Nadu Win

IndiGo Flight Evacuated As Power Bank Catches Fire After Landing In Chandigarh

Opinion | Mamata Banerjee Brought Down The Left, But Never Quite Learnt From Its Fall

Top International News (May 6)

"Unacceptable": PM Modi After Iran's Attack On UAE Port Injures 3 Indians

US To Pakistan, How International Media Covered BJP's Victory In Bengal

US Flying Gas Station Goes Missing Over Qatar, Called 'Emergency' Moments Ago

"Humanitarian Effort": US Links Hormuz 'Freedom' To India's LPG Needs

Trump's "Blow Off" Warning To Iran Amid Fragile Ceasefire, Tehran Responds

21 Killed, 61 Injured In A Blast At Fireworks Factory In China's Hunan

OPEC+ Hikes Oil Production Quotas Without Mentioning UAE Pull-Out

Associated Press, Washington Post, Reuters Win 2025 Pulitzer Awards

Los Angeles' Zohran Mamdani? Indian-Origin Nithya Raman Shakes Up Mayor Race

US Flying Gas Station Goes Missing Over Qatar, Called 'Emergency' Moments Ago

Top Sports News (May 6)

Karthik Reveals How Kohli Infuenced Him To Join RCB As Batting Coach

IPL 2026 Live: Rahul Fails Despite Achieving Huge Milestone; DC 3 Down

Rohit's Absence Big Factor Behind MI's Troubles? Harbhajan's Big IPL Claim

MI Star, Who Once 'Weighed 102 Kg', Reveals How MS Dhoni Inspired Him

Sharma Overtakes Kohli In Elite List, Sets Sight On Dhoni's Huge Record

Top Education News (May 6)