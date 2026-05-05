School Assembly News Headlines (May 6): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (May 6)
School Assembly News Headlines (May 6): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.
Top National News (May 6)
- Cabinet Okays 2 New Semiconductor Units With Rs 3,936 Crore Investment
- "There Was No Hate Speech In Assam": Himanta Sarma To NDTV After BJP Hat-Trick
- "Dismiss Mamata Banerjee If She Doesn't Resign": Himanta Biswa Sarma To NDTV
- Madhya Pradesh Dalit Family Beaten With Sticks Over Temple Donation Refusal
- Infiltration, Fencing, CAA: What May Change In Bengal With BJP In Power
- Vijay Thanks PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi For Their Wishes On Tamil Nadu Win
- IndiGo Flight Evacuated As Power Bank Catches Fire After Landing In Chandigarh
- Opinion | Mamata Banerjee Brought Down The Left, But Never Quite Learnt From Its Fall
Top International News (May 6)
- "Unacceptable": PM Modi After Iran's Attack On UAE Port Injures 3 Indians
- US To Pakistan, How International Media Covered BJP's Victory In Bengal
- US Flying Gas Station Goes Missing Over Qatar, Called 'Emergency' Moments Ago
- "Humanitarian Effort": US Links Hormuz 'Freedom' To India's LPG Needs
- Trump's "Blow Off" Warning To Iran Amid Fragile Ceasefire, Tehran Responds
- 21 Killed, 61 Injured In A Blast At Fireworks Factory In China's Hunan
- OPEC+ Hikes Oil Production Quotas Without Mentioning UAE Pull-Out
- Associated Press, Washington Post, Reuters Win 2025 Pulitzer Awards
- Los Angeles' Zohran Mamdani? Indian-Origin Nithya Raman Shakes Up Mayor Race
- US Flying Gas Station Goes Missing Over Qatar, Called 'Emergency' Moments Ago
Top Sports News (May 6)
- Karthik Reveals How Kohli Infuenced Him To Join RCB As Batting Coach
- IPL 2026 Live: Rahul Fails Despite Achieving Huge Milestone; DC 3 Down
- Rohit's Absence Big Factor Behind MI's Troubles? Harbhajan's Big IPL Claim
- MI Star, Who Once 'Weighed 102 Kg', Reveals How MS Dhoni Inspired Him
- Sharma Overtakes Kohli In Elite List, Sets Sight On Dhoni's Huge Record
Top Education News (May 6)
- CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: North Vs South Pass Percentage Gap
- MHT CET 2026 Physics, Chemistry And Maths Session 2 City Intimation Slip Out
- Government Launches AI Skill Programme For Media Sector; 15,000 Scholarships Announced
- Didi's Degrees: Tracing Mamata Banerjee's Educational Journey
- SRM JEEE 2026 Phase 1 Result Out: Check Next Stages, Important Dates Here