School Assembly News Headlines (May 4): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (May 4)
- Final call heard from man who died in Delhi fire after pleading for help
- Dristi satellite to enhance India’s space surveillance capabilities
- Assam BJP prepares for victory ahead of vote counting
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School Assembly News Headlines (May 4): Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.
Top National News (May 4)
- "Kept Saying 'Save me, Save Me'": Final Call Of Man Who Died In Delhi Fire
- How Game-Changer Dristi Satellite Will Boost India's Space-Based Surveillance
- Ahead Of Counting, Assam BJP Office Gears Up For 'Victory' Celebration
- Delhi Traffic Rule: 5 Challans In A Year? You Could Lose Your Licence
- US-Returned Man Jumps From Gurugram High-Rise After Marital Dispute, Dies: Cops
- Analysis | Falta No Outlier: Bengal's Long, Troubled Romance With Political Violence
- AAP vs Rebel MPs: Both Camps To Meet President Murmu On Tuesday
- Counting Of Votes For Nagaland's Koridang Assembly Bypoll Tomorrow
- Vote Counting For Karnataka's Bagalkot, Davanagere South Bypolls Tomorrow
- "Death Was In Front Of Us": Jabalpur Boat Tragedy Survivors Recount Horror
Top International News (May 4)
- "We're Like Pirates": Trump On US Seizing Iranian Oil From Ships In Hormuz
- 'Fully Prepared For American Foolishness': Iran Warns Of Possible Renewed War
- Israel Sent UAE Laser Weapon Called 'Iron Beam' That Can Vapourise Drones
- 60-Day Deadline Hours Away, Team Trump Denies Being At War With Iran
- Pete Hegseth Asked If Trump Is "Mentally Stable". His Reply Is Viral
- Did Trump Event Shooter Fire At Secret Service Agent? US Releases New Video
- JPMorgan Executive Denies 'Sex Slave' Claims, Calls Allegations Fabricated
- Jeffrey Epstein's Suicide Note? Ex-Cellmate Found 'Time To Say Goodbye' Letter
- Beating The Blackout: The Clandestine Network Smuggling Starlink Into Iran
- "If They Misbehave...": Trump's New Warning To Iran On Resuming Strikes
Top Sports News (May 4)
- IPL 2026 Live: Uncapped Star Departs After Fiery Fifty, PBKS 6 Down vs GT
- Rajasthan Royals Sale: Who Owns How Much Stake After Rs 15,600 Crore Deal?
- KKR Back In IPL Playoffs Race? What Win Against SRH Means For Rahane And Co
- "Small Moments Are Important": KKR Captain Rahane After 3rd Consecutive Win
- Bhogle's Brutal Verdict On MI, Hardik After 7 Losses In 9: "Isn't Working"
- Gill Asked About His Wedding Ahead Of IPL Clash. GT Captain's Reply Is Viral
- Pant Affected By Rs 27 Crore Price Tag? LSG Coach Gives No-Nonsense Response
- Bhogle's Brutal Verdict On MI, Hardik After 7 Losses In 9: "Isn't Working"
Top Education News (May 4)
- Medical Sciences Exam Board Revises 2026 Schedule; SSE Test Set For December 11-12
- CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Passing Marks, Re-evaluation, Compartment Exam
- India Post GDS 2026: 3rd Merit List Delay Explained, Check Latest Selection Updates
- CBSE 12th Result 2026: What To Do After Results - Re-Evaluation To Compartment Exams
- IIT Ropar Sends Supervisor On Leave After PhD Scholar Alleges Harassment