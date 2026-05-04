School Assembly News Headlines (May 5): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (May 5): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.

Top National News (May 5)

'Mamata Banerjee Out, Ayushman Bharat In': PM Modi On Flagship Health Cover For Bengal

After Counting Day, Axis My India Shows Report Card, And It's A Top Scorer

"Spoke To Vijay, Congratulated Him On TVK's Spectacular Result": Rahul Gandhi

'Lotus Blooms From Gangotri To Ganga Sagar': PM Modi's Top Quotes

After BJP's Historic Bengal Win, PM Modi's Big UP Election Prediction

"Loot, Loot, Loot. We'll Bounce Back": Mamata Banerjee On Shock Bengal Loss

"Bengal Has Seen Poriborton Today": PM Modi On BJP's Big Victory

BJP '200 Paar' In Bengal, Vijay Delivers Tamil Nadu Blockbuster

Amit Shah And The 5 Architects Of BJP's Historic Bengal Win

Anga-Banga-Kalinga: How BJP Completed Its Eastern India Arc

Top National News (May 5)

Iran Warns US To Drop "Excessive Demands", Says Ending War Is Its "Priority"

Canada Declares Khalistani Extremists "National Security Threat"

Any US "Interference" In Hormuz Would Be Ceasefire Violation, Warns Iran

Trump Says US Will "Guide Ships" Safely Out Of Strait Of Hormuz

Video: United Airlines Flight Hits Truck While Landing At US Airport

3 Die On Atlantic Cruise Ship From Suspected Hantavirus: WHO

New Evidence Proves White House Dinner Shooter Shot Secret Service Officer

Iran Fires 'Warning Shots' At US Warships In Strait Of Hormuz

"Potential Missile Threats": UAE Issues Alert After US Ships Cross Hormuz

US Military Says No Navy Ships Have Been Hit In Strait Of Hormuz

Top Sports News (May 5)

IPL Live: Bumrah Strikes But It's A No-Ball. Gavaskar Says, "Unacceptable"

Pant Mentions Goenka At Toss Ahead Of MI Clash, Makes Big Promise Amid Poor Run

Hardik Not Part Of MI Playing XI vs LSG Amid Poor Form. Here's The Reason

KKR Star Sends Special Message As Vijay And TVK Sweep Tamil Nadu Election

After Mocking CSK And RCB, Shubman Gill Refuses To Spare PBKS On Instagram

Dhoni Out Of IPL 2026? CSK Coach Provides Big Update: 'Above My Pay Grade'

Top Education News (May 5)