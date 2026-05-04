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School Assembly News Headlines (May 5): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (May 5): Stay updated and be ready to share your thoughts in the morning with these School Assembly News Headlines.

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School Assembly News Headlines (May 5): Top National, World, Business, Sports News
School Assembly News Headlines (May 5)
  • Mamata Banerjee concedes Bengal loss as BJP claims historic victory in state elections
  • Iran warns US against excessive demands amid tensions in Strait of Hormuz
  • IPL updates include Bumrah's no-ball and Dhoni's uncertain future in 2026
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School Assembly News Headlines (May 5): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.

Top National News (May 5)

  • 'Mamata Banerjee Out, Ayushman Bharat In': PM Modi On Flagship Health Cover For Bengal
  • After Counting Day, Axis My India Shows Report Card, And It's A Top Scorer
  • "Spoke To Vijay, Congratulated Him On TVK's Spectacular Result": Rahul Gandhi
  • 'Lotus Blooms From Gangotri To Ganga Sagar': PM Modi's Top Quotes
  • After BJP's Historic Bengal Win, PM Modi's Big UP Election Prediction
  • "Loot, Loot, Loot. We'll Bounce Back": Mamata Banerjee On Shock Bengal Loss
  • "Bengal Has Seen Poriborton Today": PM Modi On BJP's Big Victory
  • BJP '200 Paar' In Bengal, Vijay Delivers Tamil Nadu Blockbuster
  • Amit Shah And The 5 Architects Of BJP's Historic Bengal Win
  • Anga-Banga-Kalinga: How BJP Completed Its Eastern India Arc

Top National News (May 5)

  • Iran Warns US To Drop "Excessive Demands", Says Ending War Is Its "Priority"
  • Canada Declares Khalistani Extremists "National Security Threat"
  • Any US "Interference" In Hormuz Would Be Ceasefire Violation, Warns Iran
  • Trump Says US Will "Guide Ships" Safely Out Of Strait Of Hormuz
  • Video: United Airlines Flight Hits Truck While Landing At US Airport
  • 3 Die On Atlantic Cruise Ship From Suspected Hantavirus: WHO
  • New Evidence Proves White House Dinner Shooter Shot Secret Service Officer
  • Iran Fires 'Warning Shots' At US Warships In Strait Of Hormuz
  • "Potential Missile Threats": UAE Issues Alert After US Ships Cross Hormuz
  • US Military Says No Navy Ships Have Been Hit In Strait Of Hormuz

Top Sports News (May 5)

  • IPL Live: Bumrah Strikes But It's A No-Ball. Gavaskar Says, "Unacceptable"
  • Pant Mentions Goenka At Toss Ahead Of MI Clash, Makes Big Promise Amid Poor Run
  • Hardik Not Part Of MI Playing XI vs LSG Amid Poor Form. Here's The Reason
  • KKR Star Sends Special Message As Vijay And TVK Sweep Tamil Nadu Election
  • After Mocking CSK And RCB, Shubman Gill Refuses To Spare PBKS On Instagram
  • Dhoni Out Of IPL 2026? CSK Coach Provides Big Update: 'Above My Pay Grade'

Top Education News (May 5)

  • Looking For A Paid Internship? DRDO Offers Rs 30,000 Stipend In 2026
  • Gujarat RTE Result 2026: Website Down, Check Lottery Details Here
  • JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 Final Answer Key Out, Check B.Arch And B.Planning Responses Now
  • Four Held For Fake MBBS Admission Racket, 18 NEET Aspirants Rescued
  • NEET 2026: 71-Year Old Lucknow Man Reappears To Fulfil Doctor Dream
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