Advertisement

School Assembly News Headlines (May 12): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (May 12): Stay updated and be ready to share your thoughts in the morning with these School Assembly News Headlines.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
School Assembly News Headlines (May 12): Top National, World, Business, Sports News
School Assembly News Headlines (May 12)

School Assembly News Headlines (May 12):  A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.

Top National News (May 12)

  • Adani Group Building Physical Foundation For India's Clean Future: Gautam Adani
  • After Mamata Banerjee's "Unity Call", BJP's "She's Calling Maoists" Charge
  • Bhagwant Mann's Cousin Joins BJP In Major Setback To AAP In Punjab
  • Harassment, Molestation, Abuse: Women's Panel Findings On TCS Nashik Case
  • Kanyakumari To Kashmir: Indo-Australian Man Runs To End Leprosy Stigma
  • Opinion | 'Hellish Difficulty': Why India Should Be Keeping An Eye On China's New 'Shipborne' Drone
  • No Barrier, No Traffic Jam: Delhi-NCR's New Toll System Takes Effect
  • Kerala Chief Minister Or Nothing: Sources On VD Satheesan's Big Demand
  • The Great AI Reset: Is Your Job Being Stolen Or Just Being Rebuilt?
  • 'Can't Treat Wife Like Animal': Supreme Court Denies Bail In Domestic Violence Case

Top International News (May 12)

  • China Is Mining The Iran War For Lessons On US Military Power
  • "Totally Unacceptable": Trump Rejects Iran's Peace Plan, Tehran Responds
  • Iran Formalises Hormuz Toll Process: How, Which Nations Will Get Permits
  • Iran's Fact Check As Satellites Show Suspected Oil Leak Near Kharg Island
  • Iran Made A '3rd Country' Offer On Uranium Stockpile To US: Report
  • Donald Trump Accepts Xi's Invitation, To Visit China From May 13-15
  • Evacuated Passenger Tests Positive For Hantavirus, Another Falls Ill
  • Video: Turkish Airlines Plane Tyre Catches Fire During Landing In Nepal
  • PM Modi Calls For WFH, Travel Curbs Amid Oil Price Hike. What Other Nations Did
  • Opinion | What's Behind Araghchi's Visit To China Right Before Trump-Xi Meeting?

Top Sports News (May 12)

  • IPL 2026 Live: Shreyas Iyer's Unbeaten 59 Steers PBKS To 210/5 vs DC
  • Nitin Menon Remains Only Indian In ICC Elite Panel Of Umpires
  • Bangladesh Forms Committee To Probe T20 World Cup Withdrawal Controversy
  • Tilak, Dhir Fielding 'Tussle' Generates Strong Response: "Dont Need Fight"
  • "You Die From That Cramp": Ex CSK Star's Comment On Krunal Upsets Fans

Top Education News (May 12)

  • CBSE Class 12 Result Day 2026: 8 Ways Parents Can Support Their Children
  • Navodaya LEST 2026 Result Out: Class 11 Scorecards Available Online
  • When Will UPSC Prelims Admit card 2026 Be Out? Here's The Latest Update
  • CTET September 2026 Notification Out; Applications Now Open Online
  • Navodaya LEST 2026 Result Out: Class 11 Scorecards Available Online
Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
School Assembly News Headlines (May 12), School Assembly News Headlines May 12, School Assembly News Headlines
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com