School Assembly News Headlines (May 12): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (May 12)
School Assembly News Headlines (May 12): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.
Top National News (May 12)
- Adani Group Building Physical Foundation For India's Clean Future: Gautam Adani
- After Mamata Banerjee's "Unity Call", BJP's "She's Calling Maoists" Charge
- Bhagwant Mann's Cousin Joins BJP In Major Setback To AAP In Punjab
- Harassment, Molestation, Abuse: Women's Panel Findings On TCS Nashik Case
- Kanyakumari To Kashmir: Indo-Australian Man Runs To End Leprosy Stigma
- Opinion | 'Hellish Difficulty': Why India Should Be Keeping An Eye On China's New 'Shipborne' Drone
- No Barrier, No Traffic Jam: Delhi-NCR's New Toll System Takes Effect
- Kerala Chief Minister Or Nothing: Sources On VD Satheesan's Big Demand
- The Great AI Reset: Is Your Job Being Stolen Or Just Being Rebuilt?
- 'Can't Treat Wife Like Animal': Supreme Court Denies Bail In Domestic Violence Case
Top International News (May 12)
- China Is Mining The Iran War For Lessons On US Military Power
- "Totally Unacceptable": Trump Rejects Iran's Peace Plan, Tehran Responds
- Iran Formalises Hormuz Toll Process: How, Which Nations Will Get Permits
- Iran's Fact Check As Satellites Show Suspected Oil Leak Near Kharg Island
- Iran Made A '3rd Country' Offer On Uranium Stockpile To US: Report
- Donald Trump Accepts Xi's Invitation, To Visit China From May 13-15
- Evacuated Passenger Tests Positive For Hantavirus, Another Falls Ill
- Video: Turkish Airlines Plane Tyre Catches Fire During Landing In Nepal
- PM Modi Calls For WFH, Travel Curbs Amid Oil Price Hike. What Other Nations Did
- Opinion | What's Behind Araghchi's Visit To China Right Before Trump-Xi Meeting?
Top Sports News (May 12)
- IPL 2026 Live: Shreyas Iyer's Unbeaten 59 Steers PBKS To 210/5 vs DC
- Nitin Menon Remains Only Indian In ICC Elite Panel Of Umpires
- Bangladesh Forms Committee To Probe T20 World Cup Withdrawal Controversy
- Tilak, Dhir Fielding 'Tussle' Generates Strong Response: "Dont Need Fight"
- "You Die From That Cramp": Ex CSK Star's Comment On Krunal Upsets Fans
Top Education News (May 12)
- CBSE Class 12 Result Day 2026: 8 Ways Parents Can Support Their Children
- Navodaya LEST 2026 Result Out: Class 11 Scorecards Available Online
- When Will UPSC Prelims Admit card 2026 Be Out? Here's The Latest Update
- CTET September 2026 Notification Out; Applications Now Open Online
- Navodaya LEST 2026 Result Out: Class 11 Scorecards Available Online