School Assembly News Headlines (May 12): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (May 12): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.

Top National News (May 12)

Adani Group Building Physical Foundation For India's Clean Future: Gautam Adani

After Mamata Banerjee's "Unity Call", BJP's "She's Calling Maoists" Charge

Bhagwant Mann's Cousin Joins BJP In Major Setback To AAP In Punjab

Harassment, Molestation, Abuse: Women's Panel Findings On TCS Nashik Case

Kanyakumari To Kashmir: Indo-Australian Man Runs To End Leprosy Stigma

Opinion | 'Hellish Difficulty': Why India Should Be Keeping An Eye On China's New 'Shipborne' Drone

No Barrier, No Traffic Jam: Delhi-NCR's New Toll System Takes Effect

Kerala Chief Minister Or Nothing: Sources On VD Satheesan's Big Demand

The Great AI Reset: Is Your Job Being Stolen Or Just Being Rebuilt?

'Can't Treat Wife Like Animal': Supreme Court Denies Bail In Domestic Violence Case

Top International News (May 12)

China Is Mining The Iran War For Lessons On US Military Power

"Totally Unacceptable": Trump Rejects Iran's Peace Plan, Tehran Responds

Iran Formalises Hormuz Toll Process: How, Which Nations Will Get Permits

Iran's Fact Check As Satellites Show Suspected Oil Leak Near Kharg Island

Iran Made A '3rd Country' Offer On Uranium Stockpile To US: Report

Donald Trump Accepts Xi's Invitation, To Visit China From May 13-15

Evacuated Passenger Tests Positive For Hantavirus, Another Falls Ill

Video: Turkish Airlines Plane Tyre Catches Fire During Landing In Nepal

PM Modi Calls For WFH, Travel Curbs Amid Oil Price Hike. What Other Nations Did

Opinion | What's Behind Araghchi's Visit To China Right Before Trump-Xi Meeting?

Top Sports News (May 12)

IPL 2026 Live: Shreyas Iyer's Unbeaten 59 Steers PBKS To 210/5 vs DC

Nitin Menon Remains Only Indian In ICC Elite Panel Of Umpires

Bangladesh Forms Committee To Probe T20 World Cup Withdrawal Controversy

Tilak, Dhir Fielding 'Tussle' Generates Strong Response: "Dont Need Fight"

"You Die From That Cramp": Ex CSK Star's Comment On Krunal Upsets Fans

Top Education News (May 12)