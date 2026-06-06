Weather Updates Today LIVE: Parts of Odisha sizzled in extreme heat on Friday, with eight places, including Bhubaneswar, registering day temperatures above 41 degrees Celsius, with the weather department predicting thunderstorms and rain for the next four days.
Boudh town in western Odisha was the hottest place in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 41.7 degrees Celsius. Sambalpur recorded a day temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Bhubaneswar and Angul at 41.1 degrees Celsius.
The India Meteorological Department said hot and humid weather was expected to prevail in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, and Nayagarh on June 6.
However, thunderstorms along with lightning are expected in Balasore, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, and Gajapati districts.
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Weather Today LIVE: Timely Rainfall Fuel Bumper Lavender Crop In Bhaderwah
Favourable weather conditions and timely rainfall have raised hopes of a bumper lavender harvest in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah valley, providing a major boost to the region's growing "Purple Revolution" under the union government's Aroma Mission.
Farmers in the hilly Raie hamlet of Shiva Panchayat, many of whom have shifted from traditional maize cultivation to lavender farming in recent years, have begun harvesting the aromatic crop and are expecting higher yields this season.
Around 20 farming families in the valley are optimistic about higher returns, as the lavender fields have experienced healthy flowering and vibrant blooms, enhancing both the quality and market value of the crop.
(PTI)
Weather Today LIVE: Cloudburst-Hit Chisoti To Get Automatic Weather Station
Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday announced the establishment of an automatic weather station in the cloudburst-affected Chisoti area of Kishtwar district, a major step to strengthen weather forecasting and disaster preparedness in the region.
Jammu and Kashmir's Chisoti village, the gateway to the revered Machail Mata temple in Kishtwar district, was devastated by a cloudburst on August 14, 2025, in which 65 people, mostly pilgrims, lost their lives.
More than 30 people are still reported missing.
(PTI)
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Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday announced the restructuring of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) with the launch of a regional meteorological centre (RMC) in Jammu, saying the move marks the beginning of a new chapter in the 151-year history of the country's weather forecasting agency.
Singh said that a decision was taken to decentralise the workload of the Delhi regional meteorological centre and improve weather forecasting, early warning dissemination and disaster preparedness across northern India.
"The Meteorological Department has completed 151 years. In this long journey, a new chapter is beginning today with the division of Delhi into three parts by establishing regional meteorological centres at Jammu, Delhi and Lucknow," he said.
The meteorological centre which has been upgraded to a regional centre will cater to the weather service requirements of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, with a special focus on mountain meteorology, snow forecasting and high-altitude weather services.
Singh said the earlier arrangement placed the entire northern region under the Delhi centre, making decentralisation necessary for better maintenance and efficient functioning of meteorological services.
(PTI)