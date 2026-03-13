School Assembly News (March 14): Top National, World And Sports Headlines

School Assembly News Headlines (March 14): Students gathering for the morning assembly on March 14 have several major developments to note. The US-Israel war with Iran has intensified, with fresh strikes and deadly explosions reported near a pro-government rally in Tehran. Iran's new Supreme Leader vowed to avenge the "blood of martyrs" and said the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed, as civilian deaths in Iran crossed 1,348. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said Mojtaba Khamenei was "wounded and likely disfigured" in the strikes. A US tanker crash in Iraq killed four crew members, while explosions were reported in Dubai. In India, Chief Justice Surya Kant cautioned that mandatory menstrual leave could affect women's employment.

Take a look at the top stories making headlines today.

Top National Headlines (March 14)

'Nobody Will Hire Women': Supreme Court Turns Down Plea On Menstrual Leaves

Africa-Bound India-Flagged Fuel Tanker Sets Sail From East Of Hormuz

Mumbai Engineer Dies In Ship Attack Near Iraq, Daughter Recounts Final Call

2 Indians Killed, 10 Injured In Drone Strike In Oman

PM Modi Unveils Rs 19,680 Crore Projects, Hands Land Pattas To Assam Tea Workers

Around 23,000 Indian Sailors In Gulf, 24 Ships West Of Hormuz: Centre

Rs 19 Lakh Crore Lost In Worst Week In 4 Years As Oil Shock Rattles Markets

"Domestic Production Up 30%": Centre Says No Need For LPG Panic Booking

Top International Headlines (March 14)

"Who Is In Charge?" Pentagon Chief Believes New Iran Leader "Disfigured"

Dubai Hit Again: Video Shows Smoke Above Buildings, Burj Khalifa In Background

Beijing Preparing For Conflict? Thousands Of Boats Mass In East China Sea

Iran Avenges Minab School Massacre With Devastating Data Wipe Attack On US

US Shifts Anti-Missile System To Middle East. South Korea Isn't Happy

Trump Says Iran "About To Surrender", 24 Hours Later New Leader Vows Revenge

Explosions Hit Tehran During Quds Day Protests After Israel Warning

Top Sports Headlines (March 14)