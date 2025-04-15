Students Of Delhi University School Of Open Learning Hold Protest

Students of Delhi University's School of Open Learning held a protest at the Arts Faculty on Sunday demanding the resumption of classes and the deferment of exams. The protest was led by Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), which claimed that the BA Programme classes were abruptly ended even without completing the syllabus. The exams for the School of Open Learning are scheduled for the next month.

The students also complained that despite nearly 1 lakh students enrolling in the BA course, SOL had only scheduled 10 to 15 classes this semester. KYS noted that the limited number of Personal Contact Programme (PCP) classes did not give much opportunity to students for clearing doubts or understanding key topics. The Sangathan also raised concern over not receiving full set of printed books that are crucial for exam preparation.



KYS demanding the reopening of classes and the immediate distribution of complete and printed study materials to all students. It warned that if their demands are not addressed, the agitation will be intensified in the coming days.



News agency PTI quoted Bhim Kumar, a member of the Delhi State Committee of KYS as saying, “This is a clear violation of UGC guidelines, which require study materials to be given within two weeks of admission. Even those who received books got only a partial set, and the postal distribution promised by the administration has not reached BA Programme students.”