Delhi Government Schools To Add English-Medium Section Across Classes

Starting from the 2025-26 academic session, Delhi government schools will introduce at least one English-medium section in every class. A circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) has directed all heads of government schools to implement this change.

The initiative aims to address the growing demand from parents who believe English-language instruction better equips their children for higher education and careers in science, technology, and other professional fields.

The decision, outlined in a circular dated July 8, 2025, mandates all heads of government schools to begin operating one English-medium section per class starting next session. Admissions to these sections will be based on student interest and aptitude, with merit considered where needed.

These sections will teach all subjects in English, except for regional languages, ensuring full linguistic immersion. The circular also states that schools will be provided with appropriate textbooks, teaching materials, and resources to support English instruction. Heads of schools have been instructed to update official records and reflect the change on the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) portal.

"All district and zonal authorities must closely monitor implementation and extend necessary support," the directive added.

While the move promises greater choice for parents and students, it also raises several ground-level challenges. Do schools currently have enough trained teachers to conduct classes in English? Will students from Hindi-medium backgrounds struggle with the transition? And can infrastructure be scaled up in time?

The government's decision reflects a broader shift in public demand, but its success will depend on how effectively it is implemented.