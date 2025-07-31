CAT 2025: Registration Window Opens Tomorrow At This Time

CAT 2025: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025, India's most popular MBA entrance exam, will open for registration from August 1 at 10 AM. The exam is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode this year. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2025 Exam Date And Schedule

Exam Date: November 30, 2025 (Sunday)

Sessions: 3 sessions in a single day

Admit Card Download: From November 5 to November 30, 2025

Result Date (Tentative): First week of January 2026



Who Can Apply for CAT 2025?

To apply for CAT 2025, candidates must have a graduate degree with the minimum marks specified on the official website. However, just meeting the basic eligibility doesn't guarantee selection, as each IIM has its own admission criteria.

Registration Fees

SC/ST/PwD: Rs 1,300

All other categories: Rs 2,600

The fee is to be paid only once, no matter how many IIMs or institutes you apply to. The fee is non-refundable.

Colleges That Accept CAT Scores

All 21 IIMs will use CAT 2025 scores for MBA and PhD programs. Over 100 non-IIM institutes also accept CAT scores. The full list is available on iimcat.ac.in.

The exam will be conducted in computer-based mode in about 170 cities across India.

Candidates can choose up to five preferred cities during registration. Final allotment depends on seat availability.

CAT 2025 is your gateway to top management institutes like IIMs and several other reputed B-schools. Students are advised to check the official website for regular updates.