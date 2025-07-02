Indian Man Stunned By US Neighbours' Cold Response After House Fire Incident: "They Don't Care"

An Indian man living in the US shared his shocking experience after a house in his neighbourhood caught fire. In an Instagram reel, Nitish Advitiy expressed his surprise at the neighbours' reaction, noting that none of them came out to check on the homeowner or offer any kind of assistance. According to him, the fire department responded promptly, but the neighbours' apathy was striking. This incident highlights a broader trend in American society, where neighbourliness is often viewed more in terms of etiquette rather than meaningful relationships.

"In the US, neighbours don't care about each other", the video was captioned on Imstagram.

Watch the video here:

The video sparked a mixed response on social media, with some users drawing comparisons to the strong community bonds often seen in Indian neighbourhoods. Others argued that the situation in the US is better than in India in certain aspects, highlighting differing cultural norms and expectations around community involvement.

One user wrote, "Cause they mind their own business." Another commented, "They know the authorities will take care of the same, no need for people to come and make reels of the same."

A third said, "One big reason why many like to live in such places is because of privacy. Unlike in India, where everyone likes to poke their nose into others' lives."

A fourth added, "Brother, you have gone to America, but your thinking has not changed. People have faith in government authority, that's why they are not stepping out."

Research suggests nearly 75% of Americans dislike at least one neighbour, often due to issues like noise, rudeness or giving off "weird vibes". This can lead to increased stress and decreased sense of community. In fact, over 1 in 10 Americans have moved because they didn't like their neighbours, while another 27% have considered it..