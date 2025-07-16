Mujib, Tagore, Now Ray: Culture Crackdown In Bangladesh Post Hasina Ouster?
Bangladesh appears to be shedding its past, its cultural history and its shared heritage with India
Opinion | China, Pakistan, And The Trouble With Keeping Snakes In Your Backyard
While declaring that China opposes all forms of terrorism, its foreign ministry asserts that it seeks to foster amity. Does Beijing really think it can present itself as an honest broker even as it acts like a behind-the-scenes instigator?
Amid Row In Bihar, NDTV Explains 'Special Intensive Revision' Of Voter Lists
The voter list revision in Bihar has become controversial with the opposition challenging the exercise and the Election Commission in the Supreme Court.
Opinion | The Great Indian IT Crash: Why You, An Engineer, <i>Still</i> Can't Find A Job
In Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, you will find PG hostels full of jobless coders, waiting, scrolling job portals, wondering what happened to their cherished IT dream. This is a story of a generation staring up a ladder that no longer reaches the sky.
Blog | Witch, Warrior, Woman: Radhika Apte Is Done Playing Nice
Apte is a phenomenon - an actor whose range, though often confined to the thematic corridors of thriller and horror, quietly defies the limitations imposed by the very industry that should champion her.
Opinion | Gurugram And Its 'Manhattan' Dreams: Fake It Till You Flood It
While news pages are moaning about waterlogged roads in the city, there is a builder boldly advertising, in a newspaper jacket, "luxe suites" in an imaginatively titled "South of Gurugram".
Opinion | We Are Indian. Can We Please Say That In Any Language We Like?
Some people still see English as a marker of privilege. Some see it as a barrier. But when you try to shame people for speaking it, you disregard the aspirations of millions who see English as their best chance to create opportunities.
Opinion | Can Musk And His America Party Rely On 'Vibes'?
Musk is betting big on a simple truth: that people are tired of politics as usual. He thinks they want disruption, the kind that doesn't just drain the swamp but uploads it to the cloud.
Explained: Why Saif Ali Khan Could Lose Rs 15,000 Crore Royal Legacy
Saif Ali Khan's maternal great-grandfather was Hamidullah Khan, the last Nawab of Bhopal and from whom he inherited the properties worth Rs 15,000 crore that he now stands to lose.
Opinion | China Discovers It Can't Be A Superpower With 'Commitment Issues'
As the dust settles over Iran's shattered facilities, Beijing faces the question it has long tried to avoid: can it remain everyone's partner without becoming someone's adversary?
From Dollar Challenge To Iran Message: Why Donald Trump Is Targeting BRICS
In a joint statement after the Brasil summit, BRICS leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, warned of "the rise of unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures which distort trade and are inconsistent with WTO rules".
