Punjab Teen, Thrown Into Canal By Father With Hands Tied, Reappears After 2 Months

In a stunning twist that has gripped Punjab, a 17-year-old girl from Ferozepur district has reappeared months after she was allegedly pushed into a canal by her father. The school dropout and eldest of four sisters stepped before the media on Sunday, sharing her harrowing escape and a shocking plea for her father's release from the jail.

Family Nightmare

The family nightmare unfolded in front of her mother and three younger sisters on September 29. Her father, Surjit Singh, doubted her "character", tied her hands with ropes and callously pushed her into a canal. He also recorded the brutal act on video, which had gone viral.

Acting swiftly on a complaint from the girl's cousin, Ferozepur City Police registered a murder case and arrested Singh. He has been in judicial custody at the central jail since then.

Girl's Daring Escape

In her emotional media appearance, the teen revealed how she survived. She said the ropes around her wrists miraculously loosened as the canal's gushing currents swept her away.

Drifting helplessly, her head slammed into an iron bar protruding from the water, a painful blow that became her lifeline. She grabbed it and reached the bank.

Three passers-by then spotted her and pulled her to safety. She, however, didn't reveal where she found a refuge for about two months but said that she was ill and receiving treatment.

"Release My Father - My Sisters Need Him"

She has now begged authorities to free her father.

"My younger sisters have no one else to look after them," she tearfully said.

She alleged that her mother egged on her rage-fuelled, intoxicated father during the attack.

She has also demanded police protection, claiming she doesn't trust her relatives.

Police are now working on the probe and are likely to downgrade charges from murder to attempted murder as the teen's testimony unravels the case.