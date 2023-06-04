Bugatti Unveils Design For New Residential Tower In Dubai. See Pics

The new Bugatti Residences will feature penthouses with car elevators.

Bugatti recently unveiled designs for its new residential tower in Dubai. The 42-storey property, constructed in collaboration with Dubai-based real estate BinGhatti, is uniquely fashioned with a bespoke layout for resort-style living.

According to its official website, each residence in the skyscraper includes high-end finishes and features "unmatched" craftsmanship centred around sleek contemporary fixtures and natural elements, designed to "set a new standard for opulence".

Take a look at the images below:

As per the site, rooms in the Residences feature floor-to-ceiling windows that provide expansive views of the Dubai skyline from indoors, or outdoors via large balconies. The two- and three-bedroom abodes have high-end amenities like a private pool, jacuzzi spa, fitness club, chef's table, private valet, private members club and two garage-to-penthouse car lifts.

There's also a Riviera-inspired beach for soaking up the sun and the rooftops of the development feature a series of open-air pools. Residents of the skyscraper also get chauffeur and concierge series.

"Reimagining the 'Art of Living' in the heart of Dubai: The first BUGATTI Residences located in the prime area of Business Bay are the result of the collaboration between BUGATTI and Dubai based real estate developer @Binghatti," the caption of the Instagram post read.

It also stated that a total of 171 Riviera Mansions and 11 Sky Mansion Penthouses are part of the development, which stands at the heart of a cosmopolitain region that was designed to be the "Manhattan of Dubai".

Ever since the images were shared on social media, they have taken the internet by storm. Bugatti's post has accumulated more than 3,000 likes. Additionally, people took to the post's comments sections to react through emoticons.