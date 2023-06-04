Emirates Is Giving Away Free Hotel Stay To All Passengers Travelling To Or Stopping Over Dubai

The offer applies to flights booked from May 22 to June 11.

Emirates Airlines is offering its passengers free stays at some of Dubai's best hotels for a limited period of time. In a statement, Dubai's flagship carrier said that the offer applies to flights booked now through June 11 for travel from May 26 to August 31. Travellers can choose to visit Dubai or to make the city a stopover and continue on another Emirates flight to a different destination - but to qualify for the deal, travellers must spend a minimum of 24 hours in the city.

Passengers flying with Emirates in First or Business Class can book a complimentary two-night stay at the 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central, which is a five-star property that opened in December 2021. These passengers will also get to avail a chauffeur-drive service to and from the airport, the airlines announced.

On the other hand, those flying in Premium Economy Class or Economy Class can have a one-night stay at Novotel World Trade Centre.

"Whether you're staying for a while or just stopping over for at least 24 hours in Dubai, remember to keep a copy of your Emirates boarding pass to make the most of exciting offers and special discounts from our partners in the city and across the UAE," Emirates said in the statement.

To claim the offer, one needs to book flights before June 11, 2023, and travel before 31 August, 2023. The deal is available for those booking return flights from Emirates to Dubai, or making the city a stopover before a second Emirates Flight. Hotel rooms are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Also, as per the press release, bookings must be made at least 96 hours before arrival through emirates.com, ticket officer, Emirates Call Centre, or participating travel agents. The airlines also said that the customers need to keep a copy of their Emirates boarding pass to make the most of special discounts and offers from flight partners in the city and across the United Arab Emirates (UAE).