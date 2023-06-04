In Pics: South Korea's Unique Competition Where Contestants Do Nothing

The unique event was first devised by a Korean visual artist in 2014.

'Space Out' is an annual competition held in South Korea, wherein contestants sit and do absolutely nothing. This year, the contest took place last week at its signature venue, on Jamsu Bridge near Han River in Seoul. Around 70 people took part in the unique competition, in which contestants were judged on the basis of who can stare off into space the longest without losing focus.

According to The Korean Times, the Space-Out Competition is a performance art event that aims to inspire weary city dwellers to take a break and do nothing. The contest challenges the widespread belief that zoning out is a waste of time and even rewards the most spaced-out individual.

During the competition, there was no smartphone in sight, no texting or taking selfies, and no one rushing to get anywhere. The participants, some dressed in fun costumes, were required to zone out for one and a half hours. They were later ranked based on audience votes and their ability to keep their heart rate stable.

As per The Korean Times, this unique event was first devised by a Korean visual artist named Woopsyang in 2014. She previously stated that she designed the contest to highlight how people have been overworking their brains and how much they stand to gain by taking a break.

"I was suffering from burnout syndrome at the time, but would feel extremely anxious if I was sitting around doing nothing, not being productive in one way or another," she told Vice. Eventually, she realized she wasn't alone. "I thought to myself, We would all feel better about doing nothing if we did nothing together as a group," she added.

During the event, contestants must sit still and remain spaced out for 90 minutes. Those who engage in conversation, check their smartphones, move around or fall asleep are eliminated.

Contestants' heart rates are checked every 15 minutes to ensure that they are in a state of chill. The person with the most stable heart rate wins.

The competition is part of a larger conversation about the importance of rest not just in South Korea, but around the world, Ms Woopsyang said.

