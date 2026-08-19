Indian-Origin Man, 40, Arrested For Groping Young Woman In Canada Park

A 40-year-old Indian-origin man has been arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a young woman at a park in Canada's Surrey city, police said. The accused, Jagendar Kurana, has been charged on two counts of sexual assault and sexual interference after the victim told police she was groped in Bear Creek Park by an "adult man" who then fled the area.

According to Surrey Police Service, the incident was reported on August 9, following which officers conducted extensive patrols of the park and surrounding areas but were unable to locate the suspect.

Fortunately, the victim was not physically injured in the attack, police said.

According to police, she described the suspect as a South Asian male who is approximately 5'8" tall. He was wearing a blue Adidas toque, a black t-shirt, black pants, and black flip-flops.

Police launched an investigation into the incident and issued a public appeal last week seeking information and released photographs of the suspect.

Soon, a man matching the description was identified. Kurana was arrested on August 12, police said in a statement on Monday.

Kurana was remanded in custody and the British Columbia Prosecution Service approved two Criminal Code charges against him and is awaiting a bail hearing, police said.

The investigation into the alleged assault is continuing, it added.