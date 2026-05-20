Trump, Netanyahu Hold "Prolonged, Dramatic" Call Amid Iran Threat: Report

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly held a "prolonged and dramatic" phone conversation on Tuesday, with Israeli media claiming the two leaders were nearing a key decision on Iran.

The development was first reported by Israel's Channel 12 News (Keshet 12), which described the call as highly significant amid rising tensions surrounding Tehran. It was the second reported conversation between Trump and Netanyahu in the span of three days.

According to earlier Israeli media reports, the two leaders had also spoken on Sunday evening, when discussions reportedly centred on Trump's recent trip to China and his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"On the verge of a decision: Trump and Netanyahu held a phone call tonight that was defined as 'prolonged and dramatic'," Channel 12 reported.

The channel, however, did not reveal what specific decision concerning Iran was being discussed.

Trump Signals Possible Fresh Strike On Iran

The reported call came as Trump warned that Washington could once again launch military action against Iran, despite saying a day earlier that he had paused a major strike in the hope of securing a peace agreement.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he had been "an hour away" from approving renewed US attacks on Iran before deciding to delay the move.

The tensions follow weeks of a fragile ceasefire and diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the conflict that began on February 28.

"You know how it is to negotiate with a country where you're beating them badly. They come to the table, they're begging to make a deal," Trump said.

"I hope we don't have to do the war, but we may have to give them another big hit. I'm not sure yet."

Since the ceasefire took effect on April 8, Washington and Tehran have held only one round of talks, reportedly involving US Vice President JD Vance.

Despite the death of Iran's supreme leader on the opening day of the war, the country's clerical establishment has remained intact and continued to push hard demands in negotiations. Tehran has reportedly sought the release of frozen Iranian assets abroad, removal of longstanding sanctions, and compensation linked to the conflict.

At the same time, Iran has continued to escalate military pressure, adding to fears of a broader regional confrontation.