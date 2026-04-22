<i>Dhurandhar</i> Singer Jasmine Sandlas Trolled For Pouring Water On Herself And Lip-Syncing During Ahmedabad Concert

Jasmine Sandlas is currently riding high on the response to her songs in Dhurandhar. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film was released in two parts, with Jasmine lending her voice to five tracks, including the original film's title track, Shararat, Main Aur Tu, Aari Aari and Jaiye Sajana.

Amid this, a video from Jasmine Sandlas' recent concert in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has been doing the rounds on social media, drawing critical reactions online.

The clip, from her April 19 performance, shows the singer taking the stage in a lehenga choli while performing Shararat. At one point during the act, Jasmine is seen pouring water over herself before continuing with the track. She also performs the hook step on stage.

However, certain moments in the video have sparked debate among viewers. In a few portions, Jasmine Sandlas appears to lower the microphone while the song continues playing in the background, leading some to question whether parts of the performance were lip-synced.

While the crowd at the venue can be seen cheering and enjoying the act, a section of viewers online expressed disappointment and did not hold back while sharing their reactions.

A user wrote, “Live concert me bhi live nahi gaate ye log. (Even at a live concert, they do not sing live.)” Another one added, “This is not live. She is lip-syncing the whole song.”

A comment read, “Isko gane Bulaya tha ya acting krne. (Was she invited to sing or to act?)” Someone asked, “Kya zaroorat thii iski?? (What was the need for this?)” Many also questioned, “ Why lip sync??????.”

Some reactions were more critical in tone. A person wrote, “2 gane hit kya hua eski overacting to aur zyada ho gayi. (Ever since two songs became hits, her overacting has increased even more.)” Another added, “Thoda Pani kam he ek balti aur dalo. (That's not enough water, pour another bucket.)”

At the same time, not everyone was unimpressed. A section of fans came out in support of Jasmine Sandlas and praised her stage presence and energy. “What a show it was. Thank you, Jasmine Sandlas, for creating these kind of shows,” read one positive comment.

Jasmine Sandlas stepped into Bollywood playback singing with Salman Khan's film Kick. Her track Yaar Na Miley from the film turned out to be a massive hit. She later went on to deliver several popular tracks, including Illegal Weapon 2.0, Taras Ni Aya Tujhko, Nasha, Ashiqaan and Poison Baby.