Rakesh Bedi Says He Was 'Angry' With Farah Khan For Not Casting Him, Her Reply Makes Him Laugh Instead

Rakesh Bedi played the shrewd Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali in the Dhurandhar franchise. Dhurandhar 2 has drawn attention for Bedi's role as Jameel Jamali, in addition to Aditya Dhar's gritty storytelling and direction and Ranveer Singh's powerful performance. Amid his soaring popularity in recent times, the actor recently had Farah Khan pay a visit to his residence for her YouTube vlog, where he questioned her for not casting him in her films.

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During their chat, Rakesh Bedi told Farah Khan, "I am also very angry with you because you never took me in any of your films."

Farah Khan replied, "Mereko bol kaunsi picture main tere liye role achha tha (Tell me which role suited you in my films)?"

While Farah Khan gave a possibility for Satish Shah's character in Main Hoon Na, Rakesh Bedi dismissed her 'excuses.'

He playfully said, "Do dialogues bahut common hai humari industry main, arey tu bata kaunsi film main leta aur dusra, 'Agli film mein pakka lunga (Two dialogues are very common in the industry. First is which role would be suitable for me and the second is how I will definitely be cast in the next picture)!'"

Farah Khan wins him over with her witty comeback as she uses the same dialogue and tells him that she will cast him in her next film.

About Rakesh Bedi's Rising Popularity After Dhurandhar Success

Rakesh Bedi as the twisted Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar came with a major plot twist in the sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

The unveiling of his true identity is what no one saw coming, and he has been riding high on success after his stellar performance.

He is revealed to be an Indian undercover spy who was the master manipulator engineering Hamza's (Ranveer Singh) infiltration into Pakistan's Lyari gang, right from the beginning.

About The Dhurandhar Franchise

The Dhurandhar franchise is a groundbreaking Hindi cinema series directed by Aditya Dhar, starring Ranveer Singh. Launched with its first film on 5 December 2025, it draws from real-life Indian security crises like the 1999 Kandahar hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack, and more.

In the sequel, Ranveer continues his role as an undercover Indian agent, Hamza Ali Mazari, who infiltrates Lyari's gangster world to break the nexus of ISI-funded terror activities.

Dhurandhar 2 is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar and was released on 19 March in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

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