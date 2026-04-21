Shefali Bagga Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With Yuzvendra Chahal: "I'm Just Fed Up"

Shefali Bagga has finally addressed the dating rumours linking her to Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, and she is clearly not amused.

Shefali Bagga's Reaction

Speaking to Filmygyan, Shefali did not hold back while responding to the ongoing chatter. "I knew you were going to ask this. But honestly, I really don't want to answer this question because I'm just fed up. People's thinking is so small, they assume a dinner means dating."

She explained that the rumours took off after just one public appearance. "There was just one pap video, and suddenly social media was like, 'Oh, is Shefali and Yuzvendra dating?'" she said, pointing out how quickly things escalated online.

For Shefali, the attention was unnecessary and unwarranted. Given her profession as a sports anchor, she often finds herself interacting with cricketers, which can easily lead to such speculation.

However, she insists that the noise no longer bothers her. "I really don't care. Honestly, my threshold is over now. Say whatever you want to say. I know my reality, and the people around me know my reality," she added.

Shefali Bagga Opens Up About Her Ideal Partner

When asked if she would ever consider dating a cricketer, Shefali was clear about keeping her personal and professional lives separate. "I think you asked me this last year also! But no, this is my profession. I don't want to mix things up," she said.

Interestingly, she also shared the kind of qualities she looks for in a partner. While she did not hint at anyone specific, she admitted she admires certain traits in cricketers like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

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