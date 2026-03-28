Jasmine Sandlas Reveals This <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Song Was Created Hours Before Film's Album Launch Day

You must be living under a rock if you have not heard Jaiye Sajana from Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The track, from the Aditya Dhar directorial, has been everywhere ever since the film's audio launch. Sung by Jasmine Sandlas and Satinder Sartaaj, it has gone wildly viral across social media. But here is the real twist – the song was actually composed and wrapped up on the very day of the music launch, March 17, just two days before the film hit theatres.

Jasmine Sandlas herself revealed it during a chat with Humans of Bombay. The singer shared that she and Shashwat Sachdev, who has worked on both Dhurandhar films, pulled it off in the most last-minute way possible – finishing the track at 4 am on the day of the music launch.

Jasmine Sandlas said, “[Jaiye Sajana] was created the day of the music album launch. I was at the studio at 4 am with Shashwat, and we were recording and writing the song the day that the music album launched! The day that we performed the songs, was the day it was recorded!"

She continued, "Kuch kuch parts humne teen mahine pehle likh liye thhe, record kar liye thhe, and it was finalised ekdum se… poori album bani hui hain aur ek achcha gaana hain jo apko lagta hain ki its nice, its beautiful. [Some parts we had written and recorded three months earlier, and then suddenly it was finalised… the whole album comes together, and there is that one good song that you feel is nice, it is beautiful.] It is very true to the feeling of loneliness and betrayal. The whole team and myself could not have imagined what the song has done! Abhi, all Indians worldwide are talking about that song.”

Jasmine Sandlas also pointed out that Satinder Sartaaj's version of the hook hits differently, and that is exactly what audiences can not seem to get enough of right now.

Across both Dhurandhar films, Jasmine Sandlas has lent her voice to five tracks in total, including the original film's title track, Shararat, Main Aur Tu, Aari Aari and Jaiye Sajana.