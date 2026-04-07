Latest Pics From Vijay-Rashmika's Kodagu Reception Are Full Of Love And Tradition

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on February 26 in Udaipur. Their first pictures broke the internet. Since then, several pictures from their other wedding festivities, their "buddymoon" and a recently held reception at Kodagu in Karnataka have been making the rounds.

On April 6, a day after her 30th birthday, Rashmika Mandanna was seen in a traditional Coorgi saree at her Kodagu reception-an ode to her lineage. The reception took place at Serenity Convention Hall, Virajpet, Kodagu.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda at Kodagu reception

In the pictures now making the rounds, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were seen walking in hand-in-hand, all smiles. Only close friends and family were present.

As per our sources, Rashmika Mandanna's father also gifted her their bungalow in Coorg. Named Serenity, it is the house the family used to stay in that was gifted to the actress. It is located in Kukloor village near Virajpet.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda at Kodagu reception

What They Wore

Rashmika Mandanna looked regal in a pink and olive-green silk saree, draped in Kodava style. In authentic Coorgi style, the pleats of the saree are tucked into the back while the pallu comes over the right shoulder.

Vijay Deverakonda looked dapper in black trousers, a blazer and a white shirt.

About The Vijay-Rashmika Wedding

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on February 26 in Udaipur.

Days after the Udaipur wedding, the couple hosted a reception for their industry friends in Hyderabad on March 4.

Following their wedding, the couple made arrangements to distribute sweets across several cities in India. In a note shared on X, the couple wrote, "To the beautiful people of this country. You have always been a part of our journeys and our love. And it would make us truly happy to celebrate our wedding with all of you. And how does India celebrate everything? With mithai and food."

They added, "So on 1 March we are sending trucks filled with love and sweets across the country to share this big moment in our lives with all of you. And we will be doing annadanam in multiple temples across the country. Seeking all your blessings :) With love, Vijay & Rashmika."

Sweets were distributed in cities including Hyderabad, Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar, Delhi, Chandigarh, Noida, Ghaziabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Mumbai, Jaipur, Vizag, Vijayawada, Puttaparthi, Kochi, Mysore, Coorg, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Chennai and Pondicherry.

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