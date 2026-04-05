Vijay Deverakonda's Birthday Post For Wife Rashmika Mandanna Has A <i>Ranabaali</i> Twist: "I Love You Jayamma"

Rashmika Mandanna turned a year older today (April 5). On the special occasion, her husband and actor Vijay Deverakonda shared a sweet wish.

What's Happening

The actor shared a creative video montage drawing from their upcoming film Ranabaali, captioning it "I love you Jayamma :)", a nod to her character in the movie.

The montage traces Rashmika's behind-the-scenes shift into the role of Jayamma. It opens with her greeting the Ranabaali team, then shows discussions on her character look.

Clips capture her studying the costume, slipping into traditional attire with jewelry and a prominent bindi to fully embody the part.

Rashmika's seamless change into the olden-era figure unfolds smoothly across the footage. Title cards cap it off: "Celebrating the strength of Ranabaali" and "Happy Birthday Rashmika Mandanna." A final snippet features Vijay and Rashmika together.

Ranabaali stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna as leads, marking their first release after their wedding in February 2026 in a grand Udaipur ceremony.

About The Vijay-Rashmika Wedding

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on February 26 in Udaipur.

Days after the Udaipur wedding, the couple hosted a reception for their industry friends in Hyderabad on March 4.

Following their wedding, the couple made arrangements to distribute sweets across several cities in India. In a note shared on X, the couple wrote, "To the beautiful people of this country. You have always been a part of our journeys and our love. And it would make us truly happy to celebrate our wedding with all of you. And how does India celebrate everything? With mithai and food."

They added, "So on 1 March we are sending trucks filled with love and sweets across the country to share this big moment in our lives with all of you. And we will be doing annadanam in multiple temples across the country. Seeking all your blessings :) With love, Vijay & Rashmika."

Sweets were distributed in cities including Hyderabad, Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar, Delhi, Chandigarh, Noida, Ghaziabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Mumbai, Jaipur, Vizag, Vijayawada, Puttaparthi, Kochi, Mysore, Coorg, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Chennai and Pondicherry.

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