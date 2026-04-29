Fitness Coach Shares Diet Plan To Consume 150 Gm Of Protein Daily Without Overeating

Protein is at the centre of fitness and nutrition. It helps build strong muscles, repair tissues, and support overall metabolic and immune functions. Whether the goal is weight loss or muscle gain, adding adequate protein to your diet is non-negotiable and essential for the body.

According to research from Harvard, the body needs around 0.8-1.2 g of protein per kg of body weight each day to support muscle growth and metabolism. Fitness coach Kev recently shared a practical guide on how to consume up to 150 grams of protein daily without exceeding calorie limits.

In a post shared on X, he emphasised that protein not only helps preserve muscle but also burns calories during digestion.

“You need to be eating more protein. It keeps you full, preserves muscle, and burns calories just by digesting it. Aim for 1g per pound of body weight to make sure you don't end up skinny fat,” he wrote.

How to hit 150g each day without overeating: pic.twitter.com/zYma5I2kpz — Coach Kev - Belly Fat Pro (@AskCoachKev) April 25, 2026

High-Protein Meal Plan

Breakfast (40–50g): Starting the day with a protein-rich meal can set the tone. Add food options such as Greek yogurt (20g) with a protein shake (30g), or a combination of egg whites, whole eggs, and lean meats like turkey bacon to achieve 40-50g of protein in the early hours of the day. A Greek yogurt (20g) and protein bar (20g) combo also works for those in a rush.

Lunch (50–60g): Midday meals focus on lean protein sources such as grilled chicken or a protein bowl. While many suggestions are non-vegetarian, he suggests swapping them with paneer, lentils, or other plant-based protein sources if you are a vegetarian.

Dinner (50–60g): The last meal of the day also aims for at least 50-60g of protein. He suggests options like grilled chicken and shrimp.

Snacks (10–20g protein each): To bridge gaps between meals, he even shares snacks that can help cope with the protein needs. Some snacks are Tuna (40g), Cottage cheese (19g), Protein shake (30g) and Protein chips (19g) to add an extra boost.

At the end, he shared how a typical day following this plan could look like.

Breakfast: Yoghurt + protein shake (50g)

Lunch: Protein bowl (68g)

Snack: Jerky (15g)

Dinner: Grilled chicken (56g)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.