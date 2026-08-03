"Disgusting": Vijay's TVK Slams Udhayanidhi Stalin Over 'Trisha' Reference

Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin's comment in response to chants of "Trisha" has sparked a controversy, with the TVK calling it "disgusting", and the BJP asking for his arrest.

Delivering a speech on the Cauvery issue, in which he was trying to corner Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Stalin was interrupted by a "Trisha-Trisha" chant from the audience. He paused, smirked and made an innuendo, which was seen as a reference to Trisha, who is a co-star and close friend of Vijay, and is romantically linked to him by many on social media.

The video of the exchange went viral on social media, drawing sharp reactions from the ruling TVK and the Opposition, the BJP.

The ruling party described the comment as "disgraceful".

"Absolutely disgusting. Passing such disgraceful comments against anyone is completely unacceptable. It exposes the mindset, political culture, and declining standards of the Arivalayam clan," wrote TVK MLA Rhevanth Charan, adding that this was a new low for the politician.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said the DMK leader must be imprisoned.

"Udhayanidhi Stalin's double-meaning speech about Chief Minister Vijay and Trisha in Thanjavur is disgusting, obscene, vulgar, and shameful. Truly, even a rogue or thief who has a mother, wife, and daughter would not speak so vulgarly. No mother, wife, or daughter would forgive those who speak like that. But it is shameful that former Chief Minister MK Stalin watches them while these wicked people, who call themselves the "Dravidian Model," speak this way in public," he said.

"Arresting and imprisoning Udhayanidhi Stalin for this low-grade speech would bring more credit to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay," he added.

BJP leader Vinoj P Selvam also slammed the DMK leader for the remark.

"It wouldn't be surprising if he didn't speak in this manner, constantly proclaiming himself as the grandson of the artist. The Opposition leader is also a former actor himself. Yet, it's shocking that he speaks so disdainfully about fellow artists like this. The actors' association must register its condemnation on his behalf," he said.

Also read: "Sanatana Dharma Should Be...": Udhayanidhi Stalin At It Again, BJP Hits Back

Stalin, an actor-turned-politician, had sparked a massive controversy three years ago when he compared Sanatan Dharma with "dengue, malaria", declaring that it should be eradicated as these maladies should. The matter had reached the Supreme Court, which had chastised the politician.

Days after losing power to Vijay's TVK, a poll debutant, Stalin doubled down on his remark in the Tamil Nadu assembly.