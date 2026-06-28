Khushbu Sundar Hits Back At Trolls Over Daughter's Wedding Post After K Bhagyaraj's Death: 'Why Follow Me?'

Khushbu Sundar has firmly responded to social media users who criticised her for sharing photographs from her daughter Avantika Sundar's wedding in the wake of veteran actor-director K Bhagyaraj's death.

Making her stance clear, Khushbu reminded trolls that her daughter's wedding had taken place less than two days before the filmmaker's death and that she had every right to celebrate the milestone.

Avantika got married in a star-studded ceremony in Goa, with several members of the film fraternity in attendance, including K Bhagyaraj.

Soon after the celebrations, Khushbu posted a candid photograph with her husband on social media. While the post received warm wishes from many, a section of users questioned her decision to share wedding memories so soon after Bhagyaraj's death.

Not holding back, Khushbu replied to one such comment, writing, "@deepapprriyajayyaprakashh why follow me then?? Only to criticize?? My daughter got married not even 48hours before. And who knows Poornima better? You or me?? If you find it difficult, stop following me. I am better off without people like you. I have all the right to be happy."

At the same time, Khushbu also mourned Bhagyaraj's death by paying him a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

Sharing a photograph of the veteran actor-director, she wrote, "Rest in peace Sir. My funny moments with you will remain etched in my memory forever. I will miss you."

K Bhagyaraj died on Saturday after suffering a major cardiac arrest. He was 73.

The veteran director and actor is survived by his wife Poornima Bhagayaraj, son Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, and daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj.

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