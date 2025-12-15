<i>Dhurandhar</i> Success Gets Ranveer Singh Talking Destiny, <i>'Nazar Aur Sabr'</i>

Amid the roaring success of Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh has caught fans' attention with a new post on social media.

The actor, who plays the lead role in Aditya Dhar's blockbuster, shared a message in Hindi that reads, "Kismat ki ek bohut khoobsurat aadat hai, ki woh waqt aane par badalti hai... Lekin filhal... Nazar aur sabr."

(Loose translation: "Destiny has a beautiful habit-it changes when the time is right. But for now... keep your eyes open and have patience.") Take a look at his post here:



About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar boasts a stellar star cast, including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal among others. The film was released on December 5, and it has earned over Rs 350 crore in just 10 days.

The film opened with an impressive Rs 103 crore in its first weekend, earning Rs 28 crore on Friday, Rs 32 crore on Saturday, and Rs 43 crore on Sunday.

The momentum held through the weekdays, with Monday adding Rs 23.25 crore and Tuesday Rs 27 crore, pushing the tally past Rs 150 crore. Wednesday and Thursday contributed Rs 27 crore each, taking the first-week total to Rs 207.25 crore.

The second weekend saw an even bigger surge. On December 13, Friday collections stood at Rs 32.5 crore, followed by Rs 53 crore on Saturday and Rs 59 crore on Sunday, driving the overall figure to Rs 351 crore, as reported by trade tracker Sacnilk.



The second part of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar will be released in theatres on March 19, 2026.



