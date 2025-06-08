NDTV Exclusive: On World Oceans Day, <i>Ocean With David Attenborough</i> Makers Deep Dive Into Life Under Water

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. David Attenborough, aged 99, returns with the documentary Ocean with David Attenborough. The film highlights ocean threats like destructive fishing and coral reef bleaching. 3 billion people rely on the ocean for food, risking severe shortages if damaged.

Age is truly just a number, and Sir David Attenborough, English broadcaster, biologist, natural historian and writer proves so time and again.

Having spent a lifetime exploring Earth's most remote corners, he is an encyclopedia of nature's many marvels. At 99, brimming with more passion than ever, the legend is back with Ocean with David Attenborough.

A riveting documentary where he takes us on a journey of re-awakening, and delivers his most personal message to date, that the ocean is on the brink of exploding.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Toby Nowlan, Director and Producer and Enric Sala, Executive Producer, Marine Biologist, and National Geographic Explorer-in-Residence, tells us that it is a story of hope, and why we can't give up just yet.

How Late Is Too Late?

This is not the first time that we have heard about the many perils that lie underwater, our small actions turning into big disasters for the oceans that surround the planet.

The immersive cinematography as witnessed in the trailer of Ocean, showcases the life residing under the seas. Hard facts and realities that we are oblivious to. It highlights challenges, from destructive fishing techniques to mass coral reef bleaching, that our oceans are combating.

From bottom-trawling (the act of dragging weighted fishing nets along the Ocean floor), and the threats it poses on the ocean, the documentary treads on several territories as Attenborough brings forth the most remarkable findings that will restore our ocean's health to its prior glory.

Walt Disney

When asked about why is it that we are inconsistent in sensing the gravity of the situation, director Toby offers his view from the filmmaker's perspective.

He says, "It's quite clear that people have this disassociation from the ocean. Many people who live in cities or landlocked countries, don't necessarily see the ocean as this place that's tied to every part of their lives. But, every other breath we take is from the ocean. It draws down a third of our carbon emissions. It's responsible for absorbing 90% of our excess heat as a planet and as a species. Since the Industrial Revolution, the ocean is tied to us."

Walt Disney

Shedding light on the mission that the film aims at, Toby adds, "For me, the mission of the film is to really reveal the ocean's many roles in our lives, that was as much a realisation for David Attenborough. After showing us the natural world for almost 100 years, he's come to this conclusion. He says it's his most important story. The greatest message he's ever told is that we all wake up and see ourselves, even though we all live on land, we're all really marine creatures. We are tied to the ocean. And we need to understand it better because if we can protect it properly, we can live in a world where we not only survive but thrive on land. "

Walt Disney

Worst-Case-Scenarios If We Don't Protect Our Oceans

But somewhere, consistency is lacking. Producer Enric shares insight on what are the worst-case scenarios that can harm the planet if we don't rectify our missteps right away.

He says, "The worst case scenario is an ocean where there's going to be very little fish left in the ocean for people to feed. 3 billion people rely on the ocean for food. Let's talk about India, it is a country with an enormous population of small-scale fishers. The cost of the population depends heavily on fish. The ocean is a bleak feature for marine life and all the people that depend on it. And that's just one of the things that this documentary helps you absorb."

Walt Disney

Enric Sala adds, "1/4 of our carbon emissions depends on marine life. If there is less marine life, the ocean will lose that capacity. So we depend on the ocean for everything we need to survive. But starting with the case of India to make it local to you, the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of small scale features."

David Attenborough's Vision

David Attenborough, a fierce advocate of environmental preservation has unearthed the many shocking occurrences that are not above sea level for us.

He shares his vision for the documentary, "My lifetime has coincided with the great age of ocean discovery. Over the last hundred years, scientists and explorers have revealed remarkable new species, epic migrations, and dazzling, complex ecosystems beyond anything I could have imagined as a young man. In this film, we share those wonderful discoveries, uncover why our ocean is in such poor health, and, perhaps most importantly, show how it can bounce back to life."

Walt Disney

Attenborough's pledge is simple, "If we save the sea, we save the world."

As for his fans, director Toby wholeheartedly believes, it's hope against hope, but that's what pushed them to work on this documentary. It is also the takeaway for every environmental enthusiast and David Attenborough fan.

Toby concludes, "For me, the big take-home here, is one of hope. There are some shocking scenes in the film but hope overpowers everything. This is real. If we save the sea, we save our world. And that is a win for every human and living thing on the planet."

Watch Ocean with David Attenborough this World Oceans Day on Sunday, 8th June at 7 pm only on National Geographic and JioHotstar.