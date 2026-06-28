Sharvari And Vedang Raina Watch <i>Main Vaapas Aaunga</i> With Fans: 'Some Stories Don't End When The Credits Roll'

The success of Main Vaapas Aaunga continues to grow as audiences keep turning up to cinemas and showering the film with love. Amid its impressive theatrical run, lead actors Sharvari and Vedang Raina made a surprise visit to a screening.

The visit turned into an emotional moment for the cast, as fans expressed their appreciation for the film's story and characters. Reflecting on the overwhelming response, Sharvari took to social media to share a heartfelt message.

She wrote, "Some stories don't end when the credits roll. They live on in every emotion shared, every conversation started, every reel made with love and every heart that chose to carry Jiya and Keenu a little further. You made our film your own and in doing so, you helped it find more hearts every single week. We are truly blessed. This little recreation of your trend is our way of saying thank you."

About The Film

Main Vaapas Aaunga follows the journey of a 95-year-old man who suffers a stroke while attempting to travel to Pakistan. As fragments of his memory begin returning, his grandson slowly uncovers the story of a life that existed before Partition, revealing long-buried relationships, heartbreak and the lasting impact of history.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film also reunites the filmmaker with composer AR Rahman for the fifth time after Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha and Amar Singh Chamkila.

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