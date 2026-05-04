Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Viral Fake News About 'Marrying Rahul Gandhi If He Joins BJP': "How Pathetic Is This?"

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut on Monday slammed a fake post attributed to her that falsely claimed she had said she would marry senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi if he were to join the BJP.

BJP MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, a staunch critic of the Congress party, issued a clarification after the post went viral on social media

She wrote, "How pathetic is this fake news. No dignity for women even in politics. Shame on those who are spreading this fake news."

Take a look at the post below:

The controversy began after a meme page shared a post featuring a fabricated quote attributed to Kangana Ranaut, which read, "Agar Rahul Gandhi BJP join karenge toh main unse shaadi karne ke liye tayar hoon ("If Rahul Gandhi joins the BJP, then I am ready to marry him.")"



Kangana recently took a dig at Rahul Gandhi following his speech in Parliament on women's reservation. Speaking to reporters, Kangana said, "It was such a headache to listen to him. He is going through his childhood traumas and through the magic show he witnessed in his childhood. It was a nuisance. The Chair also asked him to stop. He has made a mockery of the Parliament."

The actor, who is known for openly expressing her views on political and social issues, frequently uses social media to address criticism, rumours, and what she considers false narratives.

Kangana Ranaut represents the BJP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. She won the seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with a margin of 74,755 votes over Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh.

On the film front, Kangana was last seen in Emergency, a film that she also directed, in which she portrayed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.



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