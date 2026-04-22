Congress Cancels Rahul Gandhi's Bengal Poll Visit, Blames Trinamool

The Congress has claimed Bengal's ruling Trinamool refused permission for Rahul Gandhi's rally in Kolkata ahead of voting Thursday for the first phase of the Bengal Assembly election.

The Lok Sabha MP was to arrive in the city to lead the party's campaign.

The Congress claimed it waited till 6 pm Tuesday for clearance from local authorities. But since permission wasn't granted, it was deemed no longer possible to complete logistical preparations for the April 23 event. "A fresh request for administrative permission will be submitted for a revised schedule, likely for either April 25 or 26," party sources told news agency ANI.

The party alleged the local administration and police had acted on the "behest of the Mamata Banerjee-led government", and denied necessary permissions for the visit. State Congress chief Subhankar Sarkar alleged the Trinamool and the BJP, the main opposition party, were intimidated by rallies Rahul Gandhi held in Malda and Murshidabad.

Bengal's Women and Child Development Minister, Shashi Panja, responded for the state , noting that applications for public meetings had to be made through a government website, the Suvidha Portal and well in advance. "Permission is granted through there. It needs to be done two to seven days before... this rule applies to all public meetings and all political parties."

On the denial of permission by authorities, she took a swipe at the Election Commission, with whom the Trinamool has had a running battle in the build-up to this election, most recently over the transfer of senior police and officials. "Caretaker government in the state cannot answer for cancellation of his visit... Election Commission can answer that," she said.

Gandhi was due to visit Sarkar's constituency to campaign.

On April 14 Gandhi addressed three meetings in North Dinajpur, Malda, and Murshidabad districts. He may visit Bengal for a day to campaign in constituencies going to polls in the second phase, i.e., on April 29.

The cancellation comes amid a high-octane battle for Bengal, where the Congress is contesting in an alliance with the Left front, often finding itself at odds with the ruling Trinamool.

The state is set to witness a high-voltage contest between the Trinamool, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in previous elections.

In the 2021 election, the Congress could not manage to open its account. After that horrendous performance, it is aiming to turn the Trinamool vs BJP contest into a triangular fight.

Polling for the 294-member Assembly will be held in two phases and the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.