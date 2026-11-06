Elvish Yadav Dismisses Dating Rumours After Photos With Mystery Woman Go Viral

Elvish Yadav has slammed speculation about his relationship status after a photograph featuring him with a mystery woman in twinning outfits started circulating on social media. In a post on X, Elvish asked his followers to stop linking his name to people. He also stressed that everything about his life does not need to be taken seriously.



Elvish Yadav's photograph with a mystery woman had led to speculation if the duo were dating. In response, Elvish shared a clarification on social media.



"Guys, please stop linking my name to everything like this. They could just be my friends too. Not everything needs to be taken so seriously," he wrote.





Elvish Yadav's Relationship Status



Earlier, there were reports about Elvish and content creator Ifra Khair after she attended his birthday party in September.



After videos from the party emerged, Elvish said that Ifra was a common friend. He also criticised people for linking them based on a single video.



“That girl is a common friend of mine. Stop linking my name with her based on a clip shot from a different angle. People are way too quick to judge without knowing the truth. Please respect our personal lives and stop making assumptions,” the YouTuber added.



Elvish has also been linked to Jannat Zubair, Jiyaa Shankar and Isha Malviya. In February, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner talked about rumours about his personal life. He said, “I don't even know how many people my name has been linked with.”



The YouTuber has appeared on several reality TV shows. He gained popularity after winning Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a wild-card contestant. Later on, Elvish also appeared in MTV Roadies XX and Laughter Chefs.



Elvish made his acting debut with the MX Player series, Aukaat Ke Bahar. He is now set to enter Bollywood with Malamaal Weekly 2. The film reportedly features an ensemble cast, including Paresh Rawal, Parineeti Chopra and Rajpal Yadav.



Elvish will also appear in Remo D'Souza's next film with Tiger Shroff.

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