Shilpa Shetty Embraces Maximalist Fashion In A Bejewelled Corset Belt Worth Rs 45,000

Shilpa Shetty has always been a trendsetter when it comes to fashion. Whether it is ethnic wear or chic western outfits, the actor knows how to make a statement with her sartorial choices.

For her latest photoshoot, the actor embraced maximalist fashion at its best. In the photos shared by Shilpa on Instagram, she was seen wearing a bright green voluminous top. The statement top came with a high neckline and featured oversized balloon sleeves. She styled the top with another statement piece - a dhoti-style long skirt. The metallic champagne-gold-hued skirt hugged her figure before falling down in neat, fluid pleats. Instead of competing with the bright green top, the skirt complemented it to the best.

Shilpa did not stop here as she levelled up her fashion game with her accessory choices. The main character of her look was a bejewelled top that snatched her waistline. The “Navaratan” corset belt from Reik Studio was embellished with multi-colour stones and beads in brocade. The one-of-a-kind piece, which costs Rs 45,000, brought Shilpa's whole look together.

To finish off, the actor opted for a pair of gold-toned heels and wore embellished earrings.

For her next look, Shilpa opted for a sunshine-yellow ensemble. The outfit came with a sleeveless satin top, which came with a softly draped high-cowl neckline. The lustrous fabric added a subtle sheen, while the asymmetrical draped panel cinched at the waist before cascading down on one side.

Shilpa paired the top with a matching floor-length skirt. The dramatic skirt was adorned with intricate, fine yellow-toned fringe detailing, creating a feather-like effect. The long strands further added texture and an elevated edge to the whole look.

Shilpa completed the look with a pair of metallic, hold-pointed-toe heels. For accessories, she opted for delicate drop earrings and a matching bracelet. For both looks, the actor sported softly waved hair and muted-glam makeup.

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