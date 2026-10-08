Inside Nana Patekar's 27-Acre Pune Farmhouse Where He Found Peace Away From Stardom

Nana Patekar, who died at 75 on Thursday, October 8, may be remembered for some of Hindi cinema's most powerful performances. But away from films, the actor had a very different idea of what a good life looked like. For years, his Pune farmhouse gave him a break from Mumbai and a chance to spend time doing something he genuinely enjoyed – farming.

Located near Khadakwasla, the farmhouse was closely linked to Nana Patekar's simple way of life. According to a report by Economic Times, the property spans 27 acres, with wooden furniture, terracotta flooring, beamed ceilings, and plenty of greenery. It was far removed from the flashy interiors usually associated with celebrity homes.

Nana Patekar's interest in farming went beyond owning land. In several interviews, he spoke about growing rice, wheat, bajra, onions and garlic.

His connection with the farm also gave him a chance to live without the usual trappings of stardom. His farmhouse has seven rooms, a large hall, wooden furniture and terracotta floors.

The farmhouse was also home to several animals. During a 2023 interview with Filmfare, Nana Patekar recalled spending the COVID-19 lockdown there. He also said that he had five dogs, 12 cows and two bullocks around him.

For Nana Patekar, the farm was not just a place to escape to between film projects. It was a lifestyle he genuinely preferred. When asked if he missed working on film sets, he said he did not. “I live in a village now,” he said, adding that he enjoyed the simplicity of village life.

For an actor who spent decades in the spotlight, his farmhouse offered a glimpse of the life he chose when the cameras were away – a quieter one built around farming, animals, simple living and helping others.

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