Months Before His Death, Nana Patekar Left The Internet In Awe With Tricep Dips In A Gamcha

Veteran actor and filmmaker Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Goa home.

According to sources, the late actor was at home with his nephew, Prasad Patekar, and had been complaining of a headache since the previous night. He was later found unconscious and rushed to Manipal Hospital. Healthcare professionals said they tried to revive him for almost 45 minutes before declaring him dead at 5:20 am on October 8, 2026.

A few months before his death, a video of Nana Patekar working out in a gamcha went viral. The actor, despite being in his 70s, made sure to stay active and maintain his fitness.

Nana Patekar's Viral Video Of Practising Tricep Dips

Drawing attention to his fitness, photographer Atul Kasbekar shared a video in April 2026 showing the actor practising tricep dips with remarkable ease. After completing the exercise, he smiled for the camera.

In the viral clip, the late actor was seen wearing a white vest and tan shorts, with a red gamcha wrapped around his neck. The video quickly gained the attention of social media users, who were impressed by Nana Patekar's dedication to fitness and his strength at the age of 75.

The caption of the video read: "A-Ho Nana Sahebbb...!!! You just made me reset my fitness goals!!! That's #NanaPatekar ji." It further noted that the actor was in his 70s and was effortlessly performing tricep dips on the bars.

Internet Reactions

Shilpa Shetty reacted with clapping emojis, while Badshah called him the "OG." Jaaved Jaaferi wrote, "Na Na Naturally."

A fitness enthusiast commented that Nana Patekar proved age is just a number.

Another user said they were impressed by the actor's commitment to fitness.

One of Nana Patekar's fans referred to him by his on-screen character from Welcome and wrote, "Uday Bhai still looking fit."

Another commented, "That form is impressive. Kudos to Nana sir."

Maharashtra's Culture Minister Ashish Shelar announced that the actor would be accorded a state funeral.

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