"60 Cigarettes A Day": Why Nana Patekar Quit Smoking Overnight At 56

Nana Patekar was a prolific actor who featured in films such as Ankush, Welcome, Krantiveer, Tirangaa, and Taxi No. 9211, among many others. He was the recipient of three National Awards, two Maharashtra State Film Awards, and four Filmfare Awards.

While the actor remained committed to fitness, even in his 70s, he was a smoker until he quit at the age of 56. The actor once revealed how many cigarettes he smoked every day and why he finally decided to quit.

Why Did Nana Patekar Quit Smoking

Speaking to the Times of India in 2012, the actor shared that he quit smoking around 2007-08. "It happened suddenly. One morning, I just got up and said, 'No more cigarettes.'"

He shared this while narrating an anecdote about advising director Priyadarshan to quit smoking. At the time, the late actor was working with him on Percept Pictures' Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal. Nana Patekar reportedly convinced Priyadarshan to quit smoking.

The actor told the publication, "Priyan is like a little child. He is so excited by his film that he lives and breathes it and doesn't take care of his health. I had asked him to quit smoking, but when Priyan met me this time and told me he was indeed quitting the habit, I felt very happy. Smoking kills you."

In a 2015 interview with Times Entertainment, Nana Patekar shared that he was a chain smoker until he quit the habit at the age of 56.

"I used to smoke 60 cigarettes a day till I was 56. But then I just threw them away and quit. My friend's wife, who is more than a sister to me, lost her only son, and I was coughing. And she said, 'Abhi kya kya dekhna hai mujhe [What else am I yet to see]?'"

Nana Patekar's Advice To Aamir Khan

A few years ago, Aamir Khan and Nana Patekar had a candid conversation about alcoholism and smoking. The 3 Idiots star said, "I smoke cigarettes, I've quit alcohol now but used to drink before. When I used to drink alcohol earlier, I would drink all night."

The late actor interrupted Aamir, saying that any habit becomes harmful when taken to excess. To this, Khan replied that he has always been an extremist and, despite knowing a habit is unhealthy, he finds it difficult to stop.

Advising him, Nana Patekar told him that, for actors, films act like medicine. He suggested that Aamir keep working in films. Aamir Khan revealed that he had decided to do at least one film every year.

Nana Patekar was 75 when he died. He was found unresponsive at his Goa home and was subsequently rushed to a hospital. Doctors administered CPR for 45 minutes in an attempt to revive him before declaring him dead at 5:20 am on October 8.

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar announced that the Maharashtra Government would accord the actor a state funeral. The last rites will take place at his Pune farmhouse around 4 pm.

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