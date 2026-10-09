Vidyut Jammwal Pushes His Physical Limits With Intense Kalaripayattu Exercise For Street Fighter

Vidyut Jammwal has once again impressed fans with a glimpse of his intense fitness routine. As part of his physical preparation for the upcoming film Street Fighter, the actor recently shared a video showcasing his Kalari Dand workout, an exercise rooted in the traditional Indian martial art of Kalaripayattu.

Known for his extraordinary physical abilities and dedication to martial arts, Vidyut continues to push his limits to prepare for the physically demanding role. Dressed as the iconic yogic fighter Dhalsim, he was seen performing traditional martial arts push-ups.

The video showed the actor executing a dynamic bodyweight movement. He started in a crouched position, with his knees bent close to the floor and his feet anchored behind him. With his hands planted firmly on the ground, he shifted his weight backwards before driving his body forward.

Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “WORKOUT VIDEO @streetdancermovie Dhalsim is not about stretching the body; he is about stretching the mind beyond his limits.”

Vidyut Jammwal also left the audience stunned at a special Street Fighter event in Mumbai. The actor, who is set to make his Hollywood debut with the film, demonstrated the yogic practices that connect him with his character.

During the event, the actor sat in meditation and remained still on stage for 15 minutes while holding his breath. After completing the meditation, Vidyut explained that he used a special technique from the Patanjali Yoga Sutra. According to the actor, the practice has helped him achieve several milestones in his life, and he also teaches the technique to youngsters.

He explained that the larger idea behind the practice is patience. “Hum dekh rahe sab log bhag rahe hai, yeh karna hai, voh karna hai, yeh karna hai, kuch nahi karna hai, ek bar tham jao, ek bar ruk jao (I see everyone is running these days. They want to do this and do that, but they should not do anything. Take a pause. Take a break)," the actor said.

Instead of constantly focusing on the result, Vidyut believes people should learn to pause, remain still and understand that achieving something meaningful can take time.

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