"I Want Nayanthara": AIADMK MP's Dig At MK Stalin's Initiative Sparks Row

AIADMK leader and Rajya Sabha MP C Ve Shanmugam has sparked a massive row after he made a misogynistic remark on popular actor Nayanthara while criticising the MK Stalin-led government's outreach campaign ahead of the 23 April Tamil Nadu elections.

Shanmugam, a former minister, was criticising the Chief Minister's "tell us your dream" initiative, under which volunteers will visit homes and collect public feedback and suggestions on governance.

Taking a dig at the scheme, the AIADMK MP said, "I want Nayanthara, will you fulfil? Will he (M K Stalin) fulfil someone's dream to marry Nayanthara?"

Shanmugam made the remarks in Villupuram district, his home turf, during statewide protests organised by the AIADMK against what it calls a "collapse of governance", rising crimes against women, and deteriorating law and order under the ruling DMK.

The MP's remarks drew sharp criticism from the ruling DMK. Party spokesperson Dr Syed Hafeezullah told NDTV, "Criticise our policies, but don't vulgarise women. By insulting Nayanthara, he has insulted all women. This is unacceptable in a civilised society." He also urged the AIADMK to take strict action against the MP.

The AIADMK has not issued an official response so far. However, a party spokesperson, speaking on condition of anonymity, distanced the organisation from the remarks, saying, "It's not the spokesperson's role to defend such statements".

This is not the first time Shanmugam has courted controversy over remarks involving women. Last year, he triggered outrage after alleging that the Chief Minister might even "announce a free wife" as part of his poll promises. The statement was widely condemned as regressive.