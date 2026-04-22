Salman Khan And Nayanthara Begin Filming Vamshi Paidipally's Next With Pooja Ceremony

Salman Khan has started shooting his next project, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The film features Nayanthara as the female lead. The movie, currently being referred to as #SVC63, recently kicked off with a traditional puja ceremony in Mumbai.

The makers, Sri Venkateshwara Creations, shared a video from the set on X. The clip gives a glimpse of the muhurat shot and the team coming together for the first day.

Producer Dil Raju and Vamshi are seen arriving at the venue, followed by the lead actors. Nayanthara kept it simple in a black jumpsuit, while Salman showed up in a black T-shirt and jeans.

The video captures them greeting the crew and getting ready before the ceremonial first shot is taken.

Last month, the production house officially announced Nayanthara's entry into the film with an X post.

It read, "The Queen Arrives. The epitome of versatility and excellence #NAYANTHARA joins #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm. It's an honour to have you on board for something truly special that's underway."

While this is the first time Vamshi and Dil Raju are working with Salman Khan, the director-producer duo already shares a solid track record. They have teamed up earlier for films like Yevadu and Varisu.

Vamshi started his journey in Telugu cinema with Brindavanam and went on to direct films like Oopiri and Maharshi, which also won a National Award. With #SVC63, he is now stepping into Bollywood for the first time.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has a packed schedule. Apart from #SVC63, he is also working on a war drama titled Maatrubhumi, also starring Chitrangada Singh. Salman is also expected to make a cameo in Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji.

On the other hand, Nayanthara continues to juggle multiple projects across languages. After her Hindi debut in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan, this film marks her second outing in Bollywood. She also has several films lined up in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Her upcoming projects include Toxic, Mookuthi Amman 2, Mannangatti Since 1960, Hi, Rakkayie, Patriot and Dear Students.