Salman Khan's Ex Somy Ali Supports <i>Kala Hiran</i> Producer After Death Threat Claims Amid Legal Row

Kala Hiran producer Amit Jani, who claimed he received death threats after Salman Khan's representatives served a legal notice to him, found support from the superstar's ex-girlfriend. Somy Ali commented below the video, Amit Jani shared on social media, saying he has every right to make a film on the subject.

"Aapko pura haq hai kisi bhi subject pe film banane ka. Sirf guilty log chupte hain aur dhamki dete hain (You have full right to make the film. Only culprits hide and threaten other people)," Somy Ali wrote.

For context, Salman Khan's representatives sent a legal notice to the Kala Hiran makers. The film, inspired by the 1998 blackbuck case, was alleged to involve a "gross violation of personality rights."

Salman Khan's lawyer argued that the blackbuck case is "presently pending consideration" before the Rajasthan High Court, calling the film "defamatory in nature" and a "gross violation of personality rights."

The notice further said making the film amounts to "interference with the administration of justice and directly impinges upon our client's fundamental right to a fair trial."

What the producer said in the video

Amit Jani said, "Sab pooch rahe hain mujhse — media waale, mitra log — ki Salman Khan se jo notice aayi hai uska kya jawaab dena hai. Yeh notice, kya jawaab doon iss notice ka? Since the past 36 hours, all his fans from Dharavi to Jogeshwari, fans ne 1,000 messages bheje hain, jaan se maarne ki, Mumbai aane pe sar kaatne ki. (People keep asking me — the media, friends — how should I respond to the notice? For the past 36 hours, fans from Dharavi to Jogeshwari have sent 1,000 messages, death threats. They even said they would cut my head if I come to Mumbai.)"

He continued, "Aur ek message toh unki toolkit ke dwara, asli hai ya nakli, pata nahi, 'D Company' ke naam se bheja gaya hai. D Company jo hai woh chhodengi nahi. Toh main kiska jawaab doon? Salman Khan ki toolkit ke dwara jo hazaaron gaaliyan dilwaayi gayi hai, un dhamkiyon ka jawaab doon ki iss notice ka jawaab doon? Yeh jo aapka notice hai, (tears it apart), yeh hai mera jawaab. (And one message was sent from their toolkit — whether it's real or fake, I don't know — in the name of 'D Company'. D Company will not let go. So whom should I answer? Should I respond to the thousands of abuses delivered through Salman Khan's toolkit, to those threats, or should I answer this notice? This is my reply to that notice.)"

About Kala Hiran

The film is directed by Bharat S. Shrinate and produced by Amit Jani, the team behind Udaipur Files, a film based on the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Kumar.

According to the press release, Kala Hiran promises "a gritty narrative rooted in real-world legal battles and action." The teaser is scheduled to be released on June 20.

The Blackbuck case

In 1998, during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain, Salman Khan was accused of hunting two blackbucks in Kankani village in Jodhpur district, Rajasthan.

According to PTI, while Salman Khan — the main accused — was sentenced by the chief judicial magistrate's court (Jodhpur district), other actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, Neelam, and a local Dushyant Singh were acquitted.

Twenty years later, a trial court in Rajasthan convicted Salman Khan and sentenced him to five years' imprisonment on April 5, 2018. He was later released from Jodhpur jail after being granted bail by a Sessions Court.