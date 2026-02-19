DMK, 'Captain' Vijayakanth's Party Ally For Tamil Nadu Poll, AIADMK Fumes

Tamil Nadu's ruling party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, or DMK, has allied with the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, or DMDK, for the Assembly election likely in April/May.

The alliance was confirmed by DMDK leader Premallatha Vijayakant on X after she met DMK boss and Chief Minister MK Stalin at his Chennai residence Thursday morning.

She shared photographs of her meeting with Stalin and said, "Let us journey together for the continuation of Dravidian model of governance and for Tamil Nadu to progress in every way!"

Seat-share details, she said, would be announced later.

"But we are sure that our alliance will win in more than 200 seats," she declared.

Stalin welcomed the DMDK into the fold and paid homage to its founder 'Captain' Vijayakanth, a hugely popular Tamil actor, and told his wife, "May your arrival - carrying the black-and-red flag - and this bond of goodwill continue to contribute to the progress and prosperity of Tamil Nadu."

Referring to her husband, Premalatha said the alliance should have been formed earlier, "Our cadres also wished for this... it should have been formed when Captain Vijayakanth was alive."

The announcement has been seen as a big win for Stalin since the DMDK has been allied with his rivals, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, since 2011.

The party has strong support in central Tamil Nadu districts like Tiruchirappalli and areas surrounding Pudukkottai. But electoral results have collapsed since 2011; it won 29 seats and 7.9 per cent of the popular vote that year. However, in 2016 and 2021 the party drew a blank.

By itself, therefore, the DMDK is unlikely to add greatly to seats the DMK-led ruling alliance, which includes (for now) the Congress, will hope to win. But what a DMK-DMDK alliance does is to consolidate the larger party's vote base, while cutting into the rival alliance's share.

The DMDK was founded in September 2005 by actor Vijayakanth; fondly called 'Captain', he died in December 2023 but remains a hugely popular figure, particularly in rural areas.

Cuddalore district's Virudhachalam, from where he won his debut poll, and the Rishivandiyam in Villupuram, are both seen as DMDK strongholds, as are Kallakurichi and Ulundurpet. The DMK has held Rishivandiyam since 2016 but has not won Virudhachalam in three decades.

The DMDK's jump has been criticised, as expected, by the AIADMK. Former Lok Sabha MP and four-time MLA S Semmalai said, "The soul of Vijayakanth will not forgive this decision."